Mastering Inspection Readiness for FDA's AI Tool Elsa, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the common risks sponsors face in maintaining quality oversight amid budget and staffing constraints. Attendees will learn strategies to strengthen inspection readiness programs to align with emerging AI-driven regulatory review processes. The featured speakers will share how forward-thinking teams are turning this industry shift into a competitive advantage.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is changing how the FDA works, and how sponsors need to prepare. As AI reshapes the regulatory landscape, sponsors face new challenges in maintaining inspection readiness. The FDA's forthcoming implementation of Elsa, its new AI-driven inspection tool, signals a transformative shift in how inspections and quality oversight will be conducted. At the same time, sponsors are under increasing pressure to do more with less, navigating tighter budgets, leaner quality teams and complex compliance expectations.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will unpack what the rise of AI means for inspection preparedness. They'll explore how Elsa may change the inspection process, what FDA reviewers may look for in AI-assisted audits and how sponsors can proactively assess, strengthen and document their quality systems to stay inspection-ready in this new environment.

Register for this webinar to learn how inspection readiness can evolve to meet the demands of AI-enabled regulatory oversight.

Join Abe Seckler, Managing Director, GxP Services, Advarra; Dennis Rodman, Senior Director, Quality Management Systems & Digital Compliance, Intellia Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mastering Inspection Readiness for FDA's AI Tool Elsa.

