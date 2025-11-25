Overcoming Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Risks with AI Tools, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the most critical issues faced by pharmaceutical supply chains and how to address them. Tiffany Brewer, Sr. Industry Advisory Director at Blue Yonder, will discuss how AI and interconnected networks can provide clarity and control over supply chain operations. Attendees will learn practical strategies for unifying the partner ecosystem to enable seamless, cross-functional decision-making. She will share real-world examples and innovative solutions that can turn supply chain challenges into opportunities for gaining a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical industry.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical supply chains face growing complexity, data silos and unpredictable disruptions that challenge visibility and responsiveness. This webinar focuses on the real operational challenges faced by pharmaceutical supply chains and explores how AI and interconnected networks can improve alignment and response across the value chain.

In the ever-evolving pharmaceutical industry, supply chain complexities demand innovative solutions. To succeed, organizations need clearer coordination, faster signal detection and better integration across quality, manufacturing and supply teams.

Attendees will learn how to:

Break down data silos by unifying internal and external partners, enabling seamless, cross-functional decision-making

Utilize AI to dynamically sense and adapt to demand fluctuations, regulatory changes and unexpected disruptions through intelligent automation

Manage complex manufacturing networks with precision, enhancing agility in dealing with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and improving planning for product, lot and material constraints.

Register for this webinar to learn pharma-specific approaches that drive clarity, resilience and competitive advantage in supply chains.

Join Tiffany Brewer, Sr. Industry Advisory Director, Life Sciences, Blue Yonder, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Risks with AI Tools.

