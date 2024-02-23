Mastering The Meno(Pause) Transition Summit 3.0: A New Dawn in Women's Health

Sharon Stills, ND, Leads Groundbreaking Virtual Summit to Transform the Conversation Around Menopause

Key Takeaways:

The Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit 3.0 is a premier virtual event that aims to redefine societal perceptions of menopause from a phase of apprehension to a period of empowerment and well-being.

Open to everyone and free of charge, this summit makes vital knowledge accessible to women seeking to transition gently through the different stages of their lives with all-natural methods.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks , a leading platform dedicated to advancing health, wellness, and medicine knowledge, is proud to announce the Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit 3.0 . This groundbreaking virtual event aims to redefine societal perceptions of menopause from a phase of apprehension to a period of empowerment and well-being.

The event will feature various topics, including balancing hormones, managing stress, enhancing libido, and combating fatigue, all designed to facilitate a fulfilling menopausal transition. It will be hosted by the renowned naturopathic medical doctor menopause expert, Sharon Stills, ND .

Dr. Stills helps perimenopausal and menopausal women to pause and evaluate life so they can live the second act of their story stronger, healthier, and sexier while aging backward. She has aided thousands of women transition gently through the different stages of their lives with all-natural methods. Having trained with Thomas Rau , MD at the Paracelsus Clinic in Switzerland , Dr. Stills brings a wealth of knowledge in European Biological Medicine, pro-aging therapies, and bioidentical hormone replacement. Her approach is not only about alleviating symptoms but also about embracing menopause as a pivotal moment for self-reflection, growth, and rejuvenation.

This event serves as another stepping stone in her mission to change the conversation around menopause. She is set to interview dozens of experts in women's health to discuss how menopause can be a beautiful moment of transition where you are allowed to pause, reflect, and choose what you want to make of your life.

Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

Jennifer Simmons , MD : An integrative oncologist on a mission to change the impact of breast cancer by empowering millions of women to take control of their health and create the life they want. She hosts her weekly podcast, Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn , and is the author of The Smart Person's Guide to Breast Cancer and Recipes for Real Health .

: An integrative oncologist on a mission to change the impact of breast cancer by empowering millions of women to take control of their health and create the life they want. She hosts her weekly podcast, , and is the author of and . Catherine Clinton , ND : A licensed naturopathic doctor who has spent nearly two decades helping people overcome their health issues. It is her belief that our quantum biological system is intimately and inseparably connected to the world around us. She aims to empower as many people as possible with this knowledge to encourage a paradigm shift.

The Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit 3.0 is more than just an event. It's a community coming together to share, learn, and support each other in the journey to thriving beyond menopause. Participation is free, ensuring that everyone has access to this life-changing information. The online event drew in over 25,000 attendees during its previous iteration.

For more information about this summit and to register for free, please visit https://drtalks.com/menopause-summit-2024/ .

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more—straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit 3.0 is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom .

SOURCE DrTalks