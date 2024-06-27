Mastering the Science of Healthcare Marketing with United Direct Solutions

Marketing Leader Reveals the Eight-Step Formula for Better Patient Engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), a leader in customized direct marketing with extensive experience in the healthcare industry, prescribes providers with a customer-centric communication approach to connect with patients in a meaningful way. As consumers seek quality care amid an environment of cost increases, physician shortages and data breaches, consistent and timely information and resources are essential for patient confidence.

Healthcare providers have been working to restore patients' trust since the pandemic, as rising costs strain budgets and fewer medical professionals create longer wait times and limited appointments. Meanwhile, HIPAA Journal reports an average 11.42 million healthcare records were breached each month over the past year. This confidence shift coincides with a change in patient priorities and increased focus on proactive well-being, seeking preventive care and a holistic approach to health.

Representing regional healthcare providers, United Direct Solutions uses the power of a data-driven, omnichannel marketing approach to foster deeper patient engagement. UDS contributes to impactful healthcare provider-patient connections with its innovative eight-step formula:

Data-Driven Strategies : Leverage data analysis to target patients with the most relevant information and resources, maximizing outreach effectiveness.

: Leverage data analysis to target patients with the most relevant information and resources, maximizing outreach effectiveness. Personalized Engagement : Tailor each marketing piece for engagement, with procedure details, facility location, recipient demographics, language preferences and images.

: Tailor each marketing piece for engagement, with procedure details, facility location, recipient demographics, language preferences and images. Promote Wellness : Develop targeted campaigns that promote healthy lifestyle choices, preventative screenings and access to personalized wellness resources.

: Develop targeted campaigns that promote healthy lifestyle choices, preventative screenings and access to personalized wellness resources. Embrace Seasonality : Craft seasonal outreach that resonates with patients' needs, like allergy season management support or summer sun protection tips.

: Craft seasonal outreach that resonates with patients' needs, like allergy season management support or summer sun protection tips. Follow-Up Care : Ensure patients receive reminders to reduce readmissions.

: Ensure patients receive reminders to reduce readmissions. Offer Incentives : Provide keepsakes or gift cards for those who undergo screenings or engage in health-related activities.

: Provide keepsakes or gift cards for those who undergo screenings or engage in health-related activities. Omnichannel Communication : Engage patients across multiple channels including direct mail, digital marketing, social media or texts.

: Engage patients across multiple channels including direct mail, digital marketing, social media or texts. Streamline Billing: Implement easy-to-understand payment structures and strategies for faster bill payments.

United Direct Solutions ensures peace of mind with compliant solutions and robust safety and security measures, including HITRUST CSF and SOC 2 TYPE 2 certifications, to protect sensitive data and materials.

United Direct Solutions serves small-to-medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies nationwide with the most effective methods to connect and engage with their audiences. Since 1980, the company's trusted marketing solutions have grown from direct mail to digital marketing, billing, data and document security. At the forefront of automation, innovation and service, UDS develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. Based in Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, United Direct Solutions is HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest data security standards. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.

