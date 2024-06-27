Mastering the Science of Healthcare Marketing with United Direct Solutions
Jun 27, 2024, 10:15 ET
Marketing Leader Reveals the Eight-Step Formula for Better Patient Engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), a leader in customized direct marketing with extensive experience in the healthcare industry, prescribes providers with a customer-centric communication approach to connect with patients in a meaningful way. As consumers seek quality care amid an environment of cost increases, physician shortages and data breaches, consistent and timely information and resources are essential for patient confidence.
Healthcare providers have been working to restore patients' trust since the pandemic, as rising costs strain budgets and fewer medical professionals create longer wait times and limited appointments. Meanwhile, HIPAA Journal reports an average 11.42 million healthcare records were breached each month over the past year. This confidence shift coincides with a change in patient priorities and increased focus on proactive well-being, seeking preventive care and a holistic approach to health.
Representing regional healthcare providers, United Direct Solutions uses the power of a data-driven, omnichannel marketing approach to foster deeper patient engagement. UDS contributes to impactful healthcare provider-patient connections with its innovative eight-step formula:
United Direct Solutions ensures peace of mind with compliant solutions and robust safety and security measures, including HITRUST CSF and SOC 2 TYPE 2 certifications, to protect sensitive data and materials.
About United Direct Solutions
United Direct Solutions serves small-to-medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies nationwide with the most effective methods to connect and engage with their audiences. Since 1980, the company's trusted marketing solutions have grown from direct mail to digital marketing, billing, data and document security. At the forefront of automation, innovation and service, UDS develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. Based in Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, United Direct Solutions is HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest data security standards. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.
