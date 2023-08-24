Mastering Thermal Control Across Industries: Global Trends to 2034

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Thermal Management Materials and Systems 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a rapidly evolving landscape marked by escalating power densities and shrinking form factors, effective thermal management emerges as a critical necessity across industries spanning microelectronics, electric vehicles, aerospace systems, and more. This comprehensive report delves into the key technologies and techniques that enable safe, reliable, and high-performance thermal control, providing a roadmap for managing the mounting heat loads.

Unveiling Crucial Areas of Focus

This report delves into a myriad of essential topics, including:

Thermal management materials: Explore the intricacies of heat spreaders, heat sinks, phase change materials, thermal interface materials, and advanced composites.

Cutting-edge thermal management systems: Delve into the realm of immersion cooling, battery thermal management, heat exchangers, and thermoelectric coolers.

Direct liquid cooling: Navigate through microchannel heat sinks, jet impingement, spray cooling, and chip immersion techniques that drive effective heat dissipation.

Passive heat transfer: Uncover the principles behind heat pipes, vapor chambers, and phase change materials.

A Glimpse into Key Areas Covered

Embark on an exploration of:

Thermal interface materials: Unveil the world of greases, gels, pads, and gap fillers that play a pivotal role in heat transfer optimization.

Heat spreaders and heat sinks: Decode the intricacies of design, materials, and optimization techniques that ensure efficient thermal management.

Phase change materials: Discover the characteristics and applications of these materials in the realms of electronics and batteries.

Immersion cooling systems: Peek into the world of data centers, where high heat flux removal is paramount.

Battery thermal management: Examine the role of thermal control in electric vehicles.

Heat pipes and vapor chambers: Understand the operating principles and wick structures that enable effective heat dissipation.

Thermoelectric cooling: Delve into precision temperature control using Peltier modules.

Direct chip cooling: Uncover the power of microchannel heat sinks, jet impingement, and spray cooling for direct cooling solutions.

An Expedition Across Key Market Areas

The report traverses through a spectrum of market segments, including:

Electronics cooling: From CPUs and GPUs to power electronics for computing and data centers.

Automotive cooling: Explore powertrain components and battery thermal management for electric vehicles.

Aerospace and space: Dwell into avionics, instruments, and thermal control systems for aircraft and spacecraft.

Energy systems: Navigate the intricacies of photovoltaics, nuclear, and turbine heat management.

Industrial: Discover applications in motor drives, power supplies, high-power lasers, and RF amplifiers.

Biomedical: Unveil applications in medical imaging, analyzers, and therapy devices.

Consumer products: Peek into thermal management in mobile phones, laptops, LED lighting, and appliances.

A Comprehensive Company Profile Compilation

Featuring profiles of 144 thermal management companies, including industry stalwarts like 3M, Dexerials, Henkel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and many more. These profiles provide insights into the innovative endeavors and contributions of these companies in shaping the thermal management landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS

2.1 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

2.2 Types

2.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials

2.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages

2.2.1.2 Paraffin wax

2.2.1.3 Non-Paraffins/Bio-based

2.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials

2.2.2.1 Salt hydrates

2.2.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages

2.2.2.2 Metal and metal alloy PCMs (High-temperature)

2.2.3 Eutectic mixtures

2.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs

2.2.4.1 Macroencapsulation

2.2.4.2 Micro/nanoencapsulation

2.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials

2.3 Thermal energy storage (TES)

2.3.1 Sensible heat storage

2.3.2 Latent heat storage

2.4 Battery Thermal Management

3 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS

3.1 What are thermal interface materials (TIMs)?

3.1.1 Types

3.1.2 Thermal conductivity

3.2 Comparative properties of TIMs

3.3 Advantages and disadvantages of TIMs, by type

3.4 Prices

3.5 Thermal greases and pastes

3.6 Thermal gap pads

3.7 Thermal gap fillers

3.8 Thermal adhesives and potting compounds

3.9 Metal-based TIMs

3.9.1 Solders and low melting temperature alloy TIMs

3.9.2 Liquid metals

3.9.3 Solid liquid hybrid (SLH) metals

3.9.3.1 Hybrid liquid metal pastes

3.9.3.2 SLH created during chip assembly (m2TIMs)

3.10 Carbon-based TIMs

3.11 Metamaterials

3.12 Self-healing thermal interface materials

3.13 Phase change thermal interface materials (PCTIMs)

4 HEAT SPREADERS AND HEAT SINKS

4.1 Design

4.2 Materials

4.2.1 Aluminum alloys

4.2.2 Copper

4.2.3 Metal foams

4.2.4 Metal matrix composites

4.2.5 Graphene

4.2.6 Carbon foams and nanotubes

4.2.7 Graphite

4.2.8 Diamond

4.2.9 Liquid immersion cooling

4.3 Market overview

4.3.1 Applications

4.3.2 Market players

4.4 Challenges

5 HEAT EXCHANGERS

5.1 Design

5.2 Types

5.3 Key materials

5.4 Recent innovation

5.5 Market overview

5.5.1 Applications

5.5.2 Market players

6 LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS

6.1 Design

6.2 Types

6.3 Liquid Coolants

6.4 Components of Liquid Cooling Systems

6.5 Benefits

6.6 Challenges

6.7 Recent innovation

6.8 Market overview

7 AIR COOLING

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air Cooling Methods

7.3 Design

7.4 Recent innovation

7.5 Applications

7.6 Market overview

8 COOLING PLATES

8.1 Overview

8.2 Design

8.3 Enhancement Techniques

8.4 Applications

8.5 Recent innovation

8.6 Market overview

9 SPRAY COOLING

9.1 Overview

9.2 Heat Transfer Mechanisms

9.3 Spray Cooling Fluids

9.4 Applications

9.5 Recent innovation

10 IMMERSION COOLING

10.1 Overview

10.2 Common immersion fluids

10.3 Benefits

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Recent innovation

11 THERMOELECTRIC COOLERS

11.1 Thermoelectric Modules

11.2 Performance Factors

11.3 Electronics Cooling

12 COOLANT FLUIDS FOR EVS

12.1 Coolant Fluid Requirements

12.2 Common EV Coolant Fluids

12.3 Recent innovations

13 MARKETS FOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT MATERIALS AND SYSTEMS

13.1 Consumer electronics

13.2 Electric Vehicles (EV)

13.3 Data Centers

13.4 ADAS Sensors

13.5 EMI shielding

13.6 5G

14 GLOBAL REVENUES FOR TIMS

15 FUTURE MARKET OUTLOOK

16 COMPANY PROFILES (144 company profiles)

17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

