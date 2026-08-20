Masters of Trivia Brings Global Anime Quiz Tournament to San Japan 2026

Convention attendees in San Antonio will compete live against players in 196 countries, with a real-time leaderboard and dozens of prizes

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Masters of Trivia, the global edutainment platform selected to the HundrED Global Collection 2026, will exhibit at San Japan, the largest anime and gaming convention in the South Texas region, taking place September 4 to 6, 2026 at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Professor Leonard Whitman, Masters of Trivia's official mascot.

At the center of the company's presence is a live multiplayer anime quiz tournament that connects the convention floor to the platform's worldwide player base. Attendees who visit the Masters of Trivia booth will not only be competing against the person beside them. They will be answering the same questions, at the same moment, as players in 196 countries, with results appearing on a live leaderboard visible throughout the event.

Dozens of prizes will be awarded across the three days, and Professor Whitman, the company's mascot, will appear on the floor throughout the convention.

"Anime fandom is one of the most knowledgeable communities on the internet, and it does not respect borders," said Dom Einhorn, Founder and CEO of Masters of Trivia. "Someone in San Antonio and someone in São Paulo have watched the same series, argued about the same episodes, and know the same obscure details. San Japan gives us the chance to put them in the same room, or as close to the same room as a leaderboard allows."

A convention floor connected to a global player base

Most convention trivia contests are closed events: a room, a host, a set of questions, and a winner known only to the people present. The Masters of Trivia format works differently. Questions are drawn from the platform's live anime and gaming categories, scored in real time, and ranked against the wider player population, so a strong performance at San Japan registers globally rather than locally.

The format is designed to reward depth rather than speed alone. Questions range across series history, adaptation differences between manga and anime, voice acting, studio production, and the gaming titles that have grown alongside the medium.

"What we keep learning is that fans do not want to be tested, they want to be recognized," said Dr. Hanh Nguyen, Chief Brand Officer at Masters of Trivia. "A leaderboard is not a scoreboard. It is proof that the hours somebody spent on something they love actually amount to expertise."

Anime and gaming as a knowledge category

Masters of Trivia maintains more than 100,000 quizzes across 17 primary categories, with gaming and entertainment among the most heavily played. The company's presence at San Japan reflects a broader position: that popular culture is a legitimate knowledge domain, with its own history, technical vocabulary and standards of expertise, and that quizzing is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate and retain what people know.

That approach was recognized earlier this year with the company's selection to the HundrED Global Collection 2026, an annual identification of impactful and scalable innovations in education.

Masters of Trivia was founded in 2005 and serves more than 300,000 monthly active players in 196 countries.

Convention attendees can find Masters of Trivia at the company's booth throughout San Japan 2026. Details on tournament times and prize categories will be announced ahead of the event.

About Masters of Trivia

Masters of Trivia is a global trivia and edutainment platform founded in 2005 and operated by Masters of Trivia, Inc., a Wyoming corporation and subsidiary of Intelligent Games LLC. The platform offers more than 100,000 quizzes across 17 primary categories, including movies, music, gaming, history, geography, sports and literature, and serves more than 300,000 monthly active players across 196 countries. Masters of Trivia was selected to the HundrED Global Collection 2026. The company is led by Founder and CEO Dom Einhorn. More information is available at mastersoftrivia.com.

About San Japan

San Japan is the largest anime and gaming convention in the South Texas region, held annually in San Antonio, Texas. The 2026 edition takes place September 4 to 6, 2026 at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Media Contact

Dom Einhorn

Founder and CEO, Masters of Trivia, Inc.

[email protected]

805-750-4975

mastersoftrivia.com

SOURCE Masters of Trivia