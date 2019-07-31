Mat Fraser's Signature XTEND® Elite Sells Out Within Hours

XTEND® Elite is the leading brand's premiere recovery supplement, featuring 7 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) for muscle growth and repair, CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine to help boost muscular endurance, and PeakO2®, a research-backed blend of organic adaptogens shown to help support stamina, increase time to exhaustion, enhance anaerobic power output, and help improve VO2­ max.

XTEND® Elite Fraserade is Mat Fraser's signature edition of the elite recovery formula. Fraser has been an XTEND® athlete for two years, and his feedback helped shape the new product in that timeframe. In addition to containing all the ingredients noted above, Fraser's version is NSF® Certified for Sport, an important certification for professional athletes of all stripes; comes in an exclusive Blueberry Lemonade flavor that Fraser selected; and features Fraser's image, signature, and personal mantra "HWPO," or Hard Work Pays Off, on each tub. Every order included a limited-run HWPO shaker, and the first 100 orders also included an autographed picture.

"Working with XTEND® to create this product was a really cool experience," Fraser said of the development process. "They took into consideration the things that are important to me as a professional athlete, including quality ingredients and sports-certified testing. This product has two of my favorite things: BCAAs for recovery and beta-alanine to get me ready for any kind of training. I've always said beta-alanine makes me feel like I have a third lung. It really gets me going."

Fraser also played a critical role in selecting the flavor for his personal version of XTEND® Elite, saying, "We tested a ton of flavors to make sure we had the right one. Not only was it cool to be a part of that part of the process, but the team nailed it with this Blueberry Lemonade flavor. I'm proud to stand behind this signature product and blown away by the incredibly positive reception."

Katie Tershel, Director of Partnership Marketing at Nutrabolt, the parent company of XTEND®, described working with Fraser on the product as the start of something special. "Mat helped develop critical aspects of this product," she said. "XTEND® Elite Fraserade could only have come about working with an athlete of Mat's caliber and talent. It's true to him, true to our brand, and engineered to help our users optimize their recovery and accomplish their fitness goals. We're extremely excited for this launch and the future of our brand-athlete collaborations."

Follow Mat Fraser at @mathewfras on Instagram as he gears up for the 2019 Games, and follow @xtend on social media for more content and exciting product launches from the Official Recovery Brand of Champions. Shop the full XTEND® lineup in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, on Amazon, directly from officialxtend.com, and wherever your favorite supplements are sold.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® and XTEND® in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

SOURCE Nutrabolt

Related Links

http://www.nutrabolt.com

