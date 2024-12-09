Matador Network Travel Awards Highlight Eight Top Global Destinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10 winners of the 2024 Matador Network Travel Awards were recently announced by the leading travel publisher. Half the honorees were nominated and chosen by the in-house team of Matador world-travel experts who developed points-based ranking criteria. The other half are readers' choice honorees, a new wrinkle added to Matador's travel awards this year.

"Some people love to travel just to see new places, and others travel with very specific ideas about what they want their experience to be," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "These award-winning destinations, whether chosen by Matador experts or Matador readers, combine those two desires. Every location on this list is a great place to explore, and they also have the ability to scratch a certain, specific itch like no other."

Unless you're a local, these destinations will require a flight to get there. The Matador Network staff and readers also each offered up their picks for the best airline to seamlessly get people where they want to go.

Matador Network Travel Awards

Readers' Choice

Adventure Destination Award: Galapagos

Galapagos Next Big Destination Award: Greenland

Wellness Destination Award: Bali

Sustainable Destination Award: Helsinki

Best Airline Award: Emirates

Bellingham is an all-season adventure destination for people who enjoy getting out in nature on two wheels, two feet, a board or a boat. El Salvador has undergone a dramatic transformation, going from one of the world's most dangerous places to one of the safest, and their tourism industry is starting to surge because of it. Nosara is no secret to travelers, but Costa Rica's reputation for sustainability also applies to its wellness infrastructure and those in search of a healthy lifestyle, plenty of nature and notable yoga retreats.

Speaking of sustainability, Hawai'i is a global leader in sustainable tourism and has made it known that responsible practices are paramount to long-term economic prosperity. And for the second year in a row, United Airlines takes the Matador Network Best Airline Award.

For Matador readers, wildlife was the main appeal for choosing adventure in the Galapagos, with a vast majority of its animals being endemic to the islands. For the Next Big Destination, readers chose the world's biggest island. Greenland is home to swaths of wide-open spaces and some of the best aurora borealis displays anywhere on the planet.

In Bali, healing through spiritual practices, traditional treatments, food, or simply being in nature is woven into the fabric of daily life. How serious is Helsinki about sustainability? In a few decades it aims to be carbon-positive. And the best airline, according to Matador readers, is Emirates.

"Adding a readers' choice element to this year's awards was absolutely the right call," says Nickolaus Hines, managing editor of Matador Network. "Our readers know the world and love to travel as much as we do. Matador is an industry leader because of our Network, and they have shown through their votes their favorite places to travel and where they want to go in the future."

