Matador Network Travel Awards Tap Four Top Destinations Around the Globe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The five winners of the 2023 Matador Network Travel Awards were recently announced by the leading travel publisher. Honorees were nominated and chosen by the in-house team of Matador world-travel experts who developed points-based ranking criteria.

A traveler takes in views of the Scottish Highlands. Matador Network recognized Scotland with its 2024 Sustainable Destination Award. Image: Visit Scotland

"Let's face it, there are a million places to visit in this world, and we want to go to all of them," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "These awards are about four specific types of destinations, and we feel the winners are the best representations right now for each journey. And, of course, the airline that got us to all these places most seamlessly deserves to be honored too."

The Matador Network staff travels to the edges of the earth while stopping to check out everywhere in between. After traversing big cities and small towns, tropical paradises and arctic tundras, they decided on the 2023 Matador Network Travel Awards. The winners are:

Vancouver Island is an all-season adventure destination for hiking, mountain biking, kayaking and so much more. It's also one of the few places in the world where you can surf and ski the same day. Saudi Arabia opened to tourists in 2019 and quickly became a world leader in travel. It's now poised to dominate the global tourism market in the coming years.

Surrounded by world-class vineyards, Calistoga is home to geothermal hot springs, wellness resorts, a mineral pool and mud baths featuring volcanic ash and natural peat. Scotland's sustainability is powered by a commitment to protect its natural and cultural heritage, rewilding and preservation of coastal habitats, and an impressive network of EV charging stations.

"The Matador team is made up of seasoned travelers who know how to make the most out of a trip," Borden says. "These destinations are certainly worth the journey. Those who make the trip will feel like they're the real award winners."

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and creator of the free AI travel assistant GuideGeek . With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and Gas Station TV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. matadornetwork.com

