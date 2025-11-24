Matan Companies Signs Full-Building Lease with DSV at Crossroads Industrial in Stafford, Virginia

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matan Companies is pleased to announce that DSV, a global leader in transport and logistics, has signed a full-building lease for 219,456 square feet at Crossroads Industrial in Stafford, Virginia.

1045 Richmond Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA

"We are thrilled to welcome DSV to the Matan Portfolio," said JP Matan, Principal, Matan Companies. "Their decision to lease at Crossroads Industrial validates both the strength of the Stafford market and our continued investment in developing state-of-the-art industrial space across the region. This is just the beginning of our growing presence in Stafford County."

Strategically located with immediate access to I-95, Crossroads Industrial offers prime connectivity to Washington, D.C., Richmond, and major East Coast distribution hubs. The building features 32-foot clear heights, ample trailer and car parking, modern loading configurations, and energy-efficient design, delivering the functionality and flexibility required by leading logistics operators.

DSV, headquartered in Denmark, operates in over 90 countries and provides transport and logistics solutions for thousands of customers worldwide. The company's new Stafford facility will support its growing regional operations and help strengthen its supply chain capabilities across the Mid-Atlantic.

Following the success of Crossroads Industrial, Matan plans to launch Venture Industrial, its next major project in Stafford County. Venture Industrial will further expand Matan's footprint in the market and build on its broader growth strategy down the I-95 corridor in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

"Our expansion into Stafford County is a natural extension of our regional development strategy," added Zach Jung, Managing Director, Matan Companies. "With Crossroads Industrial fully leased and Venture Industrial on deck, we're excited to deepen our investment and bring additional first-class product to this thriving market."

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit www.mataninc.com .

About DSV

DSV A/S, founded in 1976 in Denmark by a group of independent hauliers, is a global leader in transport and logistics, delivering innovative supply chain solutions across road, air, sea, and rail networks. With a presence in more than 90 countries and a workforce of approximately 160,000 dedicated professionals, DSV serves thousands of clients—from small family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 corporations—ensuring resilient, cost-effective, and sustainable operations in an ever-evolving world. Headquartered near Copenhagen, the company continues to drive industry transformation through strategic acquisitions and cutting-edge technologies, recently strengthening its position with the integration of DB Schenker to become one of the world's top transport providers. In the U.S., DSV operates a robust network of offices and facilities, supporting seamless domestic and international freight forwarding, warehousing, and logistics services tailored to North American markets.

