Matan Employees Embark on Week-Long Service Trip to El Salvador with Building Futures Project

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of Matan Companies employees recently travelled to El Salvador for a week-long service trip in partnership with Building Futures Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved Latin American communities through critical nutritional, educational, and housing support.

Building Futures Project Matan group photo

During the trip, Matan employees collaborated closely with residents of Las Delicias—a vibrant community in San Juan Opico near San Salvador—and the Building Futures Project team to make a meaningful impact. Together, they painted a local daycare center and helped repair and enhance a resident's home. Beyond the construction efforts, the Matan team actively participated in community outreach initiatives, including serving hot lunches to local families, delivering food to homebound elderly individuals, and connecting with local children through recreational activities.

"This experience was both humbling and inspiring," said Meredith Roark, Director of Operations, and head of Matan's Philanthropic Committee. "The trip left a lasting impression on me and all of our employees who came, further strengthening our company's commitment to giving back – both locally and globally."

Matan Companies has a long history of philanthropic involvement, supporting initiatives in Frederick and Montgomery County, MD, as well as throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The El Salvador trip marks the company's first international service initiative of this kind.

"We're thrilled to partner with Matan Companies on this mission," said Sean Hanel, Executive Director of Building Futures Project. "Their willingness to step outside their comfort zones to serve others speaks volumes about the culture they've built at Matan. Building Futures Project would not be where we are today without their support."

Matan Companies is in the process of planning another trip with Building Futures Project in February 2026. If you, or your company are interested in a service trip to El Salvador with Building Futures Project, or monetarily supporting their mission, please visit: buildingfuturesproject.org.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit www.mataninc.com.

About Building Futures Project

Building Futures Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating meaningful change through community service via local and international outreach. Founded in 2024, the organization focuses on community building, providing food assistance, and ensuring access to education in order to empower communities in need.

SOURCE Matan Companies