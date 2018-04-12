Match Group Appoints Malgosia Green Chief Executive Officer of Plenty of Fish

Green founded and led various consumer and education tech companies in Toronto and has a strong track-record building and leading product and engineering teams. Most recently Green served as the Chief Product Officer of Top Hat, an innovative education technology business where higher education instructors can create content to engage students both in and outside the classroom. Prior to Top Hat, Green founded and served as Chief Executive Officer at Savvica, a marketing and recruiting services company for academic institutions. Green has been named one of the "20 Young women in Power" by Canadian Business Magazine and a Top Canadian Woman in Tech by Boardlist.

"Malgosia brings incredible experience to Plenty of Fish and is joining at an important time. The company has been a fantastic acquisition for Match Group, is the second most downloaded dating app in the US*, and is well poised to continue growing around the world. We believe her expertise successfully growing technology businesses and leading teams will accelerate Plenty of Fish's success. We are excited to welcome Malgosia to our leadership team," said Amarnath Thombre, CEO of Match Americas.

"This is the perfect time to be joining Plenty of Fish," says Green. "This remarkable company has already accomplished so much–no dating app hosts more conversations, and conversations are the foundation of meaningful relationships for our users. I am very proud to be joining such an exceptional team and am excited to deliver new and innovative product experiences for our members."

About Plenty of Fish (POF)

Plenty of Fish (POF), a Match Group (MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies with 150 million registered users. Available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries, POF has more conversations than any other dating app, with 2.5 million happening every day. Unlike any dating offering today, singles have more quality conversations on POF, which can lead to stronger connections, smarter matches and better dates. For more information, please visit http://iac.com/brand/match-group.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is the world's leading provider of dating products. We operate a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, Plenty Of Fish, OkCupid, OurTime, Meetic, and Pairs each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a romantic connection. Through our portfolio of trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. We currently offer our dating products in 42 languages across more than 190 countries.

