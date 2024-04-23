Match Group Releases Annual Impact Report

Report Highlights Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance Progress and Initiatives in 2023

DALLAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) released its fourth annual Impact Report, which highlights the Company's environmental, social, and governance performance for 2023, as well as progress made since its Impact Report was published last year.

"At Match Group, we are fueled by our mission to create meaningful connections for every single person worldwide," Match Group CEO, Bernard Kim said. "Our progress in 2023 highlights our commitment to forging connections between our users with our never-ending dedication to upholding trust and safety, sustainable growth, and our diligence in enhancing user experiences through responsible innovation. Together, these initiatives enable us to make an even greater impact on lives around the globe and pave the way for future achievements."

Match Group is committed to releasing an annual Impact Report, raising the bar across the industry to allow more people to find connections that enhance their lives safely, securely, and inclusively. The report can be viewed and downloaded at mtch.com/impact.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group