Match Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its second quarter 2019 financial results and related investor presentation on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio of trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

