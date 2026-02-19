Match Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Spencer Rascoff, Chief Executive Officer of Match Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-archive/.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

