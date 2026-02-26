Tinder to Host First-Ever Product Event

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Tinder will host its first-ever product event, SPARKS 2026: Start Something New, to showcase

upcoming feature updates and a deeper look into its roadmap. The event, which will include keynote presentations from Tinder executives, will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-archive/.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

