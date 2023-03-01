Match Group to Present at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it will participate at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit on Tuesday, March 14. Fireside chats include:

Faye Iosotaluno , COO of Tinder and Mark Van Ryswyk , CPO of Tinder, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time

, COO of Tinder and , CPO of Tinder, at Bernard Kim , CEO of Match Group and Gary Swidler , President and CFO of Match Group, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

