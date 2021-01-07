Match Your Winter Skin Care Routine with Your Active Lifestyle

"The winter season can be a challenge for those trying to maintain their workout regimens, especially this year when many people are staying closer to home," said Dr. Jeanine Downie, board-certified dermatologist and Medline Remedy consultant. "An outdoor workout is a great way to get some fresh air and burn calories, but it's also important to nourish your skin before and after you've completed your workout."

Just like establishing a good winter workout routine, there are some things you can do to keep your skin in shape all winter long. Use sunscreen any time you venture outdoors and dress for whatever elements you may be facing. Be sure to remove wet clothes, which can create friction and skin irritation, immediately after returning inside. Limit the length of hot showers, which can also dry out skin, and use a quality moisturizer, especially after exposure to harsh weather.

Learn more about winter skin care at remedyderm.com.

Long-Lasting Moisture

When you spend time working out outdoors, your body's natural hydration is more prone to evaporating. That, in turn, can lead to dry skin. Whether you're battling rough skin or simply want to help keep your skin hydrated, a clinically tested lotion can help maintain the skin's natural defenses. After spending time outside and every time you wash your hands or bathe, help retain moisture for up to 24 hours with an option like Remedy Dermatology Series Body Lotion, which includes safflower oleosomes for lasting moisturization with natural oils. Its smooth, rich formula absorbs quickly, leaving skin feeling soft with no greasy or oily residue.

Enriched Skin Nutrition

Repeated exposure to the winter elements can take a toll, leading to dry, cracked and dehydrated skin. A quality lotion that matches your skin type can help. Formulated by skin care specialists for dry, dehydrated skin, Remedy Dermatology Hand & Body Moisturizing Cream contains soothing antioxidants and vitamins that support skin nutrition. The fragrance-free, hypoallergenic cream goes on rich and thick but still absorbs readily into the skin to help it stay hydrated. The proprietary botanical blend of humectants, manuka honey, natural oil emollients, ceramides and botanical nutrition is also free of 80 of the most common allergens that contribute to skin sensitivity.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (woman running)

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

