MatchGrid™ With Lab Tools Now Available To Enhance Kidney Paired Donation Programs

Quickly and effectively identify barriers to transplant while providing innovative solutions to optimize and promote successful transplants

Investigate factors preventing patients and donors from matching

Identify ideal candidates for desensitization treatment and provide virtual outcomes data

Provide molecular matching tools identifying granular match possibilities, including both serologic and molecular data pools

Recommend potential matches for investigation

Display enhanced graphics, multiple data views and numerous filters useful for analyzing and monitoring desensitization treatment and optimizing matches

"In comparison with the standard MatchGrid platform, MatchGrid with Lab Tools provides a deeper level of analysis by integrating in real-time with current and historical hospital lab data," Chief Technology Officer David Jacobs shares. "We are continuing to push the envelope with our digital platforms to provide the most effective tools for transplant optimization."

MatchGrid with Lab Tools will be demonstrated at the upcoming American Transplant Congress June 2-6 in Seattle, Washington. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive live software demonstrations while meeting with MatchGrid programmers. For more information or to schedule a live demonstration contact: Nancy Duncan, BioMatrix Director of Kidney Paired Donation at nancy.duncan@biomatrixsprx.com.

About BiologicTx

BiologicTx®, a BioMatrix specialty pharmacy, was founded as the first solely focused infusion and pharmacy provider of biologic and oral transplant therapy management. BiologicTx integrates desensitization and immunosuppressive transplant services with advanced digital health technology to produce positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit us at www.biologictx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for a range of chronic health conditions. Our growing family of companies unites leaders in the specialty pharmacy industry to improve health and empower patients to experience a higher quality of life. The current BioMatrix family of companies includes: BiologicTx, Decillion Healthcare, Elwyn Pharmacy Group, Factor Support Network, Matrix Health, and Medex Biocare.

