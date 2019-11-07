Material Fact - Embraer S.A.

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the members of its Board of Directors, at meetings held on November 7, 2019, elected Antonio Carlos Garcia as Embraer's new chief financial officer and investor relations officer, in substitution to Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado, who will serve as Embraer's chief operations officer. The aforementioned changes will be effective as of January 1, 2020 and Mr. Salgado will remain in his current position as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer until January 1, 2020.

Mr. Garcia has an extensive background in finance, accounting and commercial supply in the context of multinational companies. He worked for nine years at ThyssenKrupp, serving as chief financial officer of Forged Technologies, a business unity located in Germany. Prior to that, he worked for six years at ZF do Brasil group and over eighteen years at Siemens, in several business departments. Mr. Garcia holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in business administration.

Mr. Salgado, who has worked at Embraer for over thirty years, will lead Embraer's operations as chief operations officer. Mr. Salgado holds a bachelor's, master's and doctorate degree in engineering and an MBA in corporate management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas. Mr. Salgado started his career as an engineer and since then has held several executive positions, including the current one as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer.

Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

SOURCE Embraer S.A.