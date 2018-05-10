Material Fact

SAO PAULO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on May 09, 2018, the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP) published Resolution Nº 794 authorizing the Company to apply a tariff repositioning index of 3.507% to its current tariffs. The new tariff charts, will be published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) and will become effective 30 days after its publication.
The full versions of the Resolution Nº 794, Technical Note NT.F-0006-2018 and the Detailed Report for the Final Stage of Sabesp's 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision are available at ARSESP's and Sabesp's Investor Relations website.
The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company's customer service centers.
