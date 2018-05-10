The full versions of the Resolution Nº 794, Technical Note NT.F-0006-2018 and the Detailed Report for the Final Stage of Sabesp's 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision are available at ARSESP's and Sabesp's Investor Relations website.

The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company's customer service centers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-300646157.html

SOURCE Sabesp

Related Links

http://www.sabesp.com.br

