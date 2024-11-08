Material Fact: Guidance 2024 Updated

EMBRAER S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF: 07.689.002/0001-89

NIRE: 353.003.257-67

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (" Embraer " or " Company " -NYSE: ERJ, B3: EMBR3), in attention to Resolution CVM nº 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has revised its guidance for 2024. Management believes that the prior guidance disclosed in the Material Fact published on March 18, 2024, no longer represents the best estimate considering the opportunities and risks for full year operations, which is why provides updated projections for 2024:

2024 GUIDANCE (1) PREVIOUS CURRENT Commercial Aviation deliveries 72 - 80 70 a 73 Executive Aviation deliveries 125 - 135 125 - 135 Consolidated revenues (US$ billion) 6,0 – 6,4 6,0 – 6,4 Adjusted EBIT margin 6,5% - 7,5% 9% - 10% Free cash flow (US$ million) 220 or higher 300 or higher









(1) Does not consider EVE

Embraer clarifies that this material fact does not constitute a promise of performance, reflecting only the perception of the Company's management, therefore, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Projections consider several factors, such as general economic, market and industry conditions, which are beyond the Company's control, and may undergo changes that will be communicated diligently.

São José dos Campos, November 8, 2024.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations

