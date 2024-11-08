Material Fact: Guidance 2024 Updated
Nov 08, 2024, 06:50 ET
EMBRAER S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ/MF: 07.689.002/0001-89
NIRE: 353.003.257-67
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company" -NYSE: ERJ, B3: EMBR3), in attention to Resolution CVM nº 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has revised its guidance for 2024. Management believes that the prior guidance disclosed in the Material Fact published on March 18, 2024, no longer represents the best estimate considering the opportunities and risks for full year operations, which is why provides updated projections for 2024:
|
2024 GUIDANCE (1)
|
PREVIOUS
|
CURRENT
|
Commercial Aviation deliveries
|
72 - 80
|
70 a 73
|
Executive Aviation deliveries
|
125 - 135
|
125 - 135
|
Consolidated revenues (US$ billion)
|
6,0 – 6,4
|
6,0 – 6,4
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
6,5% - 7,5%
|
9% - 10%
|
Free cash flow (US$ million)
|
220 or higher
|
300 or higher
|
(1) Does not consider EVE
This information will be available in the Reference Form (section 11), on the CVM website at http://www.cvm.gov.br/ and the Company's website at http://ri.embraer.com.br, within the legal period.
Embraer clarifies that this material fact does not constitute a promise of performance, reflecting only the perception of the Company's management, therefore, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Projections consider several factors, such as general economic, market and industry conditions, which are beyond the Company's control, and may undergo changes that will be communicated diligently.
São José dos Campos, November 8, 2024.
Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
