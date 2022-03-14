Material Handling Equipment Market - 2022-2026 | Increase In Construction Activities to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Key Market Driver

One of the major factors driving the growth of the material handling equipment market is the increase in construction activity .

For example, in October 2018 , Saudi Arabia launched the NEOM megacity project, which will cost billions of dollars. The Saudi government has committed $500 billion in the construction of this megacity, which is expected to be completed by 2025. The Indian government is concentrating on these initiatives in order to promote the country's economic growth. Government initiatives like these are projected to stimulate construction sector growth around the world, which will drive demand for material handling equipment over the projection period.

Key Market Challenges

One of the reasons impeding the growth of the material handling equipment market is data security concerns. Data breaches and cybersecurity vulnerabilities are more likely to occur in companies that share and access information with external providers. As a result, the dangers of confidential data related to equipment and organizations being hacked are likely to hinder the adoption of material handling equipment, limiting the market's growth over the forecast period.

The material handling equipment market report is segmented by Type (Cranes & lifting equipment, Industrial trucks, Continuous handling equipment, and Racking & storage equipment) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, India, Germany, and France are the key market for material handling equipment in Europe.

During the projected period, the cranes and lifting equipment category will gain considerable market share in material handling equipment. For lifting and lowering materials, bridge cranes, port cranes, truck-mounted cranes, and jib cranes are commonly employed. For horizontal motions, cranes are specifically built to employ bridge or trolley systems. During the projected period, such factors will propel the cranes and lifting equipment segment of the market forward.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the material handling equipment industry.

Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG



Coesia SpA



Columbus McKinnon Corp.



Crown Equipment Corp.



Daifuku Co. Ltd.



Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG



Honeywell International Inc.



Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.



Hytrol Conveyor Co.



Interroll Holding AG



Jungheinrich AG



KION GROUP AG



Liebherr-International AG



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



Murata Machinery Ltd.



Swisslog Holding AG



Toyota Motor Corp.



Viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

Material Handling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Coesia SpA, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Interroll Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Liebherr-International AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and viastore SYSTEMS GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

