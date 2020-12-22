Material Technologies Facilitating Targeted Drug Delivery, 2020 Report - Nanomaterials are Gaining Research Focus for Targeted Drug Delivery

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Technologies Facilitating Targeted Drug Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service titled, "Material Technologies Facilitating Targeted Drug Delivery," provides an understanding of various types of emerging drug delivery materials, with specific focus on nanomaterials such as quantum dots (QDs), CNTs, nanostructured lipids, hydrogels, liposomes and dendrimers.



This research service describes the material capabilities, advantages of the material, key participants and R&D initiatives for each material. Additionally, it also captures the funding received by each material in the span of 2015-2019 and the potential growth opportunities for drug delivery materials



Targeted drug delivery is gaining traction owing toward significant demand for improvement in the drug delivery efficiency as well as the need to mitigate potential side-effects, which can occur due to drug accumulation. The concept of targeted drug delivery is not new, the technology started gaining pace with the advent of nanotechnology and biocompatible materials. Targeted drug delivery is expected to have a high impact owing to its high adoption potential and its non-interference with non-target organs.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1. Research Scope

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Research Methodology



2.0 Technology Overview

2.1 Targeted Drug Delivery is Gaining Focus as a Primary Mode of Drug Delivery for Terminal Illnesses

2.2 Varied Materials are Being Considered for Targeted Drug Delivery



3.0 Technology Assessment of Emerging Materials

3.1 Quantum Dots

3.1.1 Quantum Dots Will Have a High Adoption Potential Due to Their Tunable Characteristics

3.1.2 The US is Observed to Have the Highest Patent Application Share in QD Globally

3.1.3 China Has the Highest Research Outputs for Drug Delivery Using Quantum Dots

3.1.4 Quantum Dots can Find Significant Adoption for Cell Proliferation Therapies

3.1.5 Graphene Flagship Program Plays a Pivotal Role in Development of Quantum Dots in Europe

3.2 Carbon Nanotubes

3.2.1 CNT-based Drug Delivery Systems Will Improve pH Dependent Drug Release

3.2.2 Higher Number of PCT Applications Will Mean Broader Adoption Potential for CNT

3.2.3 Research Publications are Spread Across Regions

3.2.4 National Natural Science Foundation of China Emerges as a key Funding Agency Focusing on Regional and Collaborative Projects Across the Globe

3.2.5 Research on Functionalization of CNTs to Enhance Their Effectiveness is Gaining Traction

3.3 Nanostructured Lipids

3.3.1 Nanostructured Lipids Will Improve Drug Delivery at Tissue Level

3.3.2 Steady Growth in Research Publications for Nanostructured Lipids

3.3.3 The US and China Have the Highest Share of Patent Filings Globally

3.3.4 South Asian Funding Agencies Prominent for Developing Nanostructured Liposome-based Drug Carriers

3.3.5 Targeted Drug Delivery Systems Can Replace Systemic Delivery Systems

3.4 Hydrogels

3.4.1 Hydrogel Adopts a Diffusion Sensitive Model to Improve Drug Delivery Efficiency

3.4.2 Improving Bioavailability of Hydrogels has Been One of the Most Researched Areas

3.4.3 Steady Positive Patent Publication Trend Is Observed Since 2015

3.4.4 Funding in EU is Predominantly Focused on Scaling up the Production of Hydrogels and Improving Bioavailability

3.4.5 Hydrogels are Amongst Materials that Have the Highest Drug Loading Capacity

3.5 Liposomes

3.5.1 Liposomes are Among the Most Widely Adopted Drug Delivery Systems

3.5.2 Chinese Academy of Sciences has the Highest Number of Publications on Liposome-based Targeted Drug delivery

3.5.3 APAC is Observed to Have a Significant Commercialization Focus for Liposome-based Drug Delivery Systems

3.5.4 Dermal-based Vaccine Delivery Systems are Gaining Traction for Liposome Materials

3.5.5 Liposome-based Drug Delivery System Significantly Improves Efficiency of Existing Cancer Therapy

3.6 Dendrimers

3.6.1 Dendrimers Possess Properties, Which Makes Them Potential Materials for Extensive Adoption

3.6.2 Chinese Academy of Sciences Leads as the Major Research Institute

3.6.3 The US is Leading in Patent Filings on Dendrimers

3.6.4 Significant Number of Projects Initiated Through Horizon 2020 Program

3.6.5 Dendrimers are Adopted as Drug Delivery Materials to Improve Efficiency of Therapeutic Components



4.0 Technology Benchmarking

4.1 Benchmarking Rubrics

4.2 Nanostructured Lipids are Observed to Have the Highest Adoption Potential

4.3 Nanostructured Lipids are the Most Promising Materials for Targeted Drug Delivery



5.0 Growth Opportunities

5.1 Growth Opportunities: Tapping into Targeted Drug Delivery

5.2 Growth Opportunities: The Four Major Prospects

5.3 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Emerging Materials for Drug Delivery R&D



6.0 Key Contacts

