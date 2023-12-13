Maternity Support Products Market to grow by USD 160.87 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Advin Health Care, ASOS Plc and Belly Bandit, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity support products market is estimated to grow by USD 160.87 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.27%. The maternity support products market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer maternity support products market are Advin Health Care, ASOS Plc, Belly Bandit, BLANQI, CABEA LLC, Carriwell Aps, Ingrid and Isabel LLC, ITA MED Co., Its You Babe LLC, JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maternity IP Holdings, Medela AG, Neotech Care Inc., Queen Bee Maternity Pty. Ltd., REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski, Reitmans Ltd, Ripe Maternity, Spanx LLC, and Times Three Clothier LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Support Products Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Support Products Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

  • ASOS Plc: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.
  • BLANQI: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.
  • Advin Health Care: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, under the brand names Upsie Belly, Belly Boost, and Flawless Belly.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 37% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America, the market for maternity support items is mostly centered in the US. The expansion of maternity support goods in North America will be aided by the entrance of new vendors and the rise in product launches during the forecast period. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing influence of fashion trends on maternity support products
  • Key Trend - Achieving growth through online retailing
  • Major Challenges - Declining fertility rates

 Market Segmentation

  • The maternity support wear segment was the largest segment during the forecast period. Products such as belly bands and maternity support belts are considered in this segment. Such products are widely used by pregnant women for abdominal support and to maintain a good body posture. Belly bands and maternity support belts can be used easily by expectant mothers during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Belly bands and support belts are specially designed in such a way that they can support the lower back and abdomen of a pregnant woman.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The maternity wear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,415.67 million.

The maternity intimate wear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 315.47 million.

Maternity Support Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.14

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Computer Peripherals Market Report 2022 - 2027: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of growing SSDs preference and Market Trends

Computer Peripherals Market Report 2022 - 2027: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of growing SSDs preference and Market Trends

In a world increasingly on the lookout for technological upgrades, the Computer Peripherals Market emerges as a beacon of smart solutions. According...
Crayfish Market Report 2022 - 2027: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of Organized Retailing and Market Trends

Crayfish Market Report 2022 - 2027: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of Organized Retailing and Market Trends

In a world increasingly prioritizing staying healthy, the Crayfish Market emerges as a beacon of crayfish-centric delights. According to Technavio's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.