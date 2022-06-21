Maternity Wear Market Size to Grow by USD 2.91 Billion | adidas AG, ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players among others| Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maternity Wear Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the maternity wear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.91 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. The growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries is expected to emerge as the key maternity wear market driver during the forecast period. In addition, product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization will emerge as a key trend impacting the global maternity wear market growth. However, fewer barriers to new entrants leading to intense competition among key brands might limit the market growth.
Key Market Segment Highlights:
The maternity wear market report is segmented by Type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- The tops type segment held the largest maternity wear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the number of middle-income households has increased globally, which can fuel the demand for maternity tops during the forecast period.
- APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for the global maternity wear market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries will facilitate the global maternity wear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- adidas AG: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity clothes which includes maternity leggings and tops, maternity tights, and tanks.
- ASOS Plc: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, and maternity tops.
- Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, maternity skirts, maternity bottom wear and maternity lingerie.
- Hanesbrands Inc.: The company offers maternity intimate wear under the brand, Cantaloop, maternity nursing tank top, and maternity lingerie.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, maternity jeans, maternity tops, maternity skirts, maternity bottom wear and maternity lingerie.
Some more companies covered in this report are:
- J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- Seraphine Ltd
- The Gap Inc.
- Tytex AS
|
Maternity Wear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.23%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.91 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.87
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Nike Inc., Seraphine Ltd, The Gap Inc., and Tytex AS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Tops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Tops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Tops - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Bottoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Bottoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Bottoms - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Dress and tunics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Dress and tunics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Dress and tunics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Competitive scenario
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 adidas AG
- 10.4 ASOS Plc
- Exhibit 52: ASOS Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ASOS Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: ASOS Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: ASOS Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hanesbrands Inc.
- 10.7 H
- Exhibit 52: ASOS Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ASOS Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: ASOS Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: ASOS Plc - Segment focus
- Exhibit 56: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 68: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nike Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Nike Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Nike Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Nike Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Seraphine Ltd
- Exhibit 77: Seraphine Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Seraphine Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Seraphine Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Gap Inc.
- Exhibit 80: The Gap Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: The Gap Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tytex AS
- Exhibit 84: Tytex AS - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Tytex AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Tytex AS - Key offerings
- M Hennes & Mauritz AB
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
