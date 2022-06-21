Maternity Wear Market Size to Grow by USD 2.91 Billion | adidas AG, ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players among others| Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read Sample Report .

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The maternity wear market report is segmented by Type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The tops type segment held the largest maternity wear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the number of middle-income households has increased globally, which can fuel the demand for maternity tops during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for the global maternity wear market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries will facilitate the global maternity wear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

adidas AG: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity clothes which includes maternity leggings and tops, maternity tights, and tanks.



ASOS Plc: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, and maternity tops.



Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, maternity skirts, maternity bottom wear and maternity lingerie.



Hanesbrands Inc.: The company offers maternity intimate wear under the brand, Cantaloop, maternity nursing tank top, and maternity lingerie.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB: This company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, maternity jeans, maternity tops, maternity skirts, maternity bottom wear and maternity lingerie.

Some more companies covered in this report are:

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.



Nike Inc.



Seraphine Ltd



The Gap Inc.



Tytex AS

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Maternity Intimate Wear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Maternity Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.23% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Nike Inc., Seraphine Ltd, The Gap Inc., and Tytex AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Tops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Tops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Tops - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Bottoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Bottoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Bottoms - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Dress and tunics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Dress and tunics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Dress and tunics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 ASOS Plc

Exhibit 52: ASOS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 53: ASOS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ASOS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: ASOS Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hanesbrands Inc.

10.7 H

Exhibit 52: ASOS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 53: ASOS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ASOS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: ASOS Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 56: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Exhibit 68: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 72: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Seraphine Ltd

Exhibit 77: Seraphine Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 78: Seraphine Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Seraphine Ltd - Key offerings

10.11 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 80: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tytex AS

Exhibit 84: Tytex AS - Overview



Exhibit 85: Tytex AS - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Tytex AS - Key offerings

M Hennes & Mauritz AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio