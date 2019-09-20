MathAlive! exhibition Opens October 4, 2019 At The California Science Center

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MathAlive!, an interactive special exhibition that lets guests experience math in action, opens at the California Science Center on October 4, 2019. MathAlive! brings mathematics to life, and reveals how they inspire sports, games, design, music, entertainment, nature, space and robotics. The national exhibition is underwritten by Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

Fun, immersive and innovative experiences help guests understand how math is used in the world around us. Highlights include a downhill race in which visitors "ride" snowboards, and a photo booth where guests capture their own image in a 360-degree freeze action photo – just like in the movie The Matrix.

"We're excited to host an exhibition where people of all ages can explore the role of math in science and technology, and how it helps us solve engineering challenges," said California Science Center President Jeffrey Rudolph. "The hands-on experiences help make the connection that math is a creative force found in everyday life."

"With MathAlive!, we're showing young people how math touches just about everything in their daily lives – from the sports they watch to the robots that are now becoming a staple inside their classrooms and homes," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "We hope this experience gets them excited about math and a future career in STEM."

The exhibition features six themed galleries: Outdoor Action, Build Your World, Future Style, Kickin' It', Game Plan, and Robotics and Space.

Each gallery is filled with mechanical and multi-media interactive experiences that challenge guests to compete, build, optimize or just play. Videos and graphic displays show professionals, celebrities and visionaries explaining how they use math in their respective fields.

In "Extreme Weather Alert," guests can analyze weather data, then record their own weather report and send it to themselves. "Cyber Security" takes visitors inside an online computer game where they are challenged to defend against invaders – such as computer bugs and viruses – using computer passcodes, multi-factor authentication and simple code sequences.

Visitors can also engineer a modern city, edit their own animated movies, jump into a "binary dance party," and control Curiosity, NASA's latest Mars rover.

Raytheon Company is bringing MathAlive! to military families across the nation. Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, located in El Segundo, is reaching out to the military community and partner organizations in the greater Los Angeles area through special programming during the exhibition's run at the Science Center.

MathAlive! will run through January 5, 2020.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. Its mission is as follows: "We aspire to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives."

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. Guests can enter the parking lot on Figueroa Street at 39th/Exposition Park. Parking is $12/car, cash only. For general information, phone (323) SCIENCE or visit www.californiasciencecenter.org for schedule updates.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion, and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C51™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

