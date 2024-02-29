Mathnasium & Baskin-Robbins™ Announce National Pi Day Partnership

Iconic Franchises Team Up to Offer Chance to Win 'Pi-Worthy' $3,140 Sponsorship and Free Ice Cream for a Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pi Day, the popular and delicious math-related holiday is celebrated by math enthusiasts around the globe on March 14. To join in on the fun, Mathnasium Learning Centers, an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 locations worldwide, is partnering with Baskin-Robbins®, the world's #1 chain of ice cream franchises, to celebrate pi in all kinds of fun and tasty ways.

Mathnasium Sweepstakes Baskin-Robbins Logo

National Sweepstakes

To kick off the partnership, Mathnasium and Baskin-Robbins will host a national sweepstakes, Thursday, February 29, through Thursday, March 14, offering a sweet deal to three lucky winners.

Participants can enter to win a "pi-worthy" $3,140 educational sponsorship and free ice cream for a year. The sweepstakes closes on Thursday, March 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PT), and winners will be notified the following week. To enter, participants can visit https://www.mathnasium.com/pi-day.

Pi Day Themed Discounts

At participating Mathnasium locations, families will receive $314 off enrollment when they enroll by Sunday, March 31. Additionally, Baskin-Robbins will be offering $2 off coupons for their delicious Polar Pizza® treats, exclusively available on the Baskin-Robbins app for all users.

Pi Day Parties

To engage students and parents, participating Mathnasium centers around the country will host local Pi Day parties that are free and open to the public on Thursday, March 14. From stations on exploring and visualizing pi to memory games to pi word searches, this kid-friendly event encourages learning in a fun and comprehensive way. Students and parents can also enjoy ice cream treats from Baskin-Robbins' during the Pi Day parties — including their Polar Pizza® treats.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic brand to serve up a winning formula for children's education and enjoyment this Pi Day," said Mike Davis, CEO of Mathnasium. "Together, we aim to create a mathematical adventure that sparks curiosity, fosters a love for learning, and empowers young minds to embrace the endless possibilities that mathematics offers."

Additionally, Mathnasium of Westwood, Los Angeles will be hosting a super-sized Baskin-Robbins takeover on Pi Day, complete with merchandise giveaways, mascot appearances, prizes, games, crafts, sweet treats, a pink carpet and more. The excitement doesn't end there—be one of the first 10 people in line and walk away with a $25 Baskin-Robbins gift card to sweeten the occasion even further.

Pi Day is an opportunity for students to explore and visualize all that Pi and math have to offer. Contact your local Mathnasium Learning Center to find out additional Pi Day party details.

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math — building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and a customized learning plan — all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

For more information about Mathnasium, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/, or visit their social pages on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), or Instagram.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 10 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, founded in 1945, is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,600 retail shops in nearly 40 global markets. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BaskinRobbins.com and InspireBrands.com.

Sweepstakes Terms & Conditions

Sweepstakes ends March 14th at 11:59 pm PT. Three prize winners will each receive one Mathnasium education scholarship* and one Baskin-Robbins gift card totaling the cost of Free Ice Cream For A Year. Winners will be contacted via email by March 18th at 11:59 pm PT*.

*Mathnasium education scholarship will be awarded in the form of one gift certificate valued at $3,140 USD, to be used for Mathnasium instruction. Valid for new Mathnasium students only. Registration fees are not included.

No purchase is required. Must be 18 years of age or older; otherwise, parental consent is required. U.S. residents only. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered, or associated with Meta. For full rules and entry details, visit https://bit.ly/3IhYtkl.

