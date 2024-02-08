Mathnasium's Largest Multi-Unit Franchisee Attracts Investment from Snapdragon Capital Partners

Leading Math-Only Supplemental Education Franchise Positioned for Substantial Growth in Booming Education Sector

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers has announced that its largest multi-unit franchisee, Mo Khalil, has received a strategic investment from Snapdragon Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm that partners with the founders and executives of high growth consumer companies.

Through the investment, Khalil and Snapdragon will sign a development plan to open 25 additional Mathnasium centers over the next five years.

Khalil comes from humble beginnings as an immigrant from Egypt who experienced homelessness at a young age, but has now grown to become a successful entrepreneur – and has been a top-performing franchisee for nine consecutive years in the Mathnasium network. Khalil established Khalil Ventures in 2010, and what began as one center in Central Florida has now grown to a portfolio of nearly 55 centers throughout the United States. With the brand's established curriculum and teaching methods, combined with its proven business model, Khalil has built a multi-unit empire. He's also been recognized by Mathnasium for "Best Turnaround of a Resale" and "Top Multi-Unit Operator by AUV."

With the global education market expected to reach $8 trillion in value by 2030, prospects or prospective franchisees are looking to stake their claim in Mathnasium's franchise opportunity.

"I am extremely excited to begin working with Snapdragon to add to Mathnasium's next chapter of growth," said Khalil. "When I first immigrated to the United States, learning English and assimilating into New York City's Bronx County was challenging. But with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion to achieve the American dream, I was able to open my first Mathnasium and do what I love most – teach math. This signed development plan will be monumental not only for me, but also for the entire brand. We look forward to bringing Mathnasium to new markets and helping even more students."

Snapdragon is a trusted partner for growth companies seeking to achieve their full potential. Having been primarily focused on health and wellness brands, this alignment also serves as a milestone for Snapdragon as it marks the brand's entrance into the education industry. Through this partnership, Mathnasium is groomed to provide additional resources to support its fast-growing franchise network.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Mo and his talented team," said Mark Grabowski, Managing Partner of Snapdragon. "He has built an incredible portfolio and has an unparalleled track record of success. We look forward to entering the education sector and supporting the next stage of growth for Mo and Mathnasium."

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades the Mathnasium Method ™ has transformed the way kids learn math — building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and a customized learning plan — all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

"The partnership between Mo and Snapdragon showcases Mathnasium's healthy franchise model, strong AUV, and new center growth potential in the industry," said Mike Davis, CEO of Mathnasium. "The investment by Snapdragon is a signal to existing franchisees of the value of their center/portfolio and speaks volumes about the strength of the network at a center level, as well as territory expansion opportunities. The best upside with the deal is that 25 new communities will get a Mathnasium, and many more kids and families will change their lives through math."

With prime territories available, Mathnasium provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support, including an initial training program, ongoing training, a balanced approach between corporate and locally driven marketing to capture the addressable market, and access to proprietary software tools and resources. Company leadership has identified California, Illinois, New York, and International as prime regions for growth, and is actively seeking both single and multi-unit operators looking to stake their claim in the growing education sector.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 10 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/ .

About Snapdragon Capital Partners

Snapdragon is a private equity investment firm that partners with the founders and executives of high growth consumer companies to become category leaders. The principals of Snapdragon have a long history of scaling multi-unit businesses, including Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness studios globally; Spartan Fitness Holdings, the largest Club Pilates franchisee, Corepower Yoga, the largest operator of yoga studios; ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, the largest nationwide network of dental implant centers; MACS, the largest operator of convenience stores in the mid-Atlantic; and First Watch Restaurant Group, the largest breakfast/lunch restaurant chain nationally. Learn more about Snapdragon here: https://snapdragoncap.com/.

