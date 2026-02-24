Mathnasium & Museum of Ice Cream Team Up for Pi Day: A Sweet Celebration of Math, Play, and Creativity

Two beloved brands partner for a national Pi Day takeover, featuring immersive museum experiences, hands-on math challenges, and a limited-time Pi Day treat.

Families can enter to win one of three $3,140 Mathnasium scholarships and $314 Museum of Ice Cream gift cards.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π, returns on March 14, and in 2026, Mathnasium Learning Centers and Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) are serving up a deliciously fun way to celebrate. The two beloved brands have joined forces for a national Pi Day in-museum takeover, combining math, play, and ice cream into an immersive, highly visual experience for families.

(Museum of Ice Cream) Families can explore math throughout the museum with interactive fun.

Here's the Scoop: From March 11–16, 2026, MOIC locations in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Miami will come alive for a Pi Day takeover, turning each space into a playful destination that sparks curiosity, creativity, and confidence in math, packed with share-worthy moments for the whole family.

"Pi Day is our biggest celebration of math in action," said Michael Stanfield, CMO of Mathnasium. "It's a day where kids get to see numbers come alive, explore patterns, and tackle active challenges that make math tangible, exciting, and meaningful. Partnering with Museum of Ice Cream lets us share that sense of discovery with families in a way they'll never forget."

Discover Pi Everywhere: The Museum-Wide Challenge

Families can explore math throughout the museum with interactive fun. The Pi Day on-site experience includes:

A museum-wide Pi Day Challenge, from the iconic Sprinkle Pool to the Banana Room, with a co-branded trivia card, engaging Pi-themed activities, and ice cream-inspired trivia.

A limited-edition Pi Day treat, Mathnasium's Ice Cream à la Pi

Playful, exploratory learning experiences that show kids math is fun, engaging, and everywhere.

A grand finale in the reimagined Pi Magnet Room where guests take on participatory challenges, from building Pi-digit sequences and exploring Pi's relationship to circles to calculating the perfect scoop of ice cream.

In New York City, a Pi-focused central installation for photo-worthy moments.

"Pi Day brings us back to the heart of what we love most: ice cream, pie, and the playful math behind every perfect scoop," said Manish Vora, Co-Founder of Museum of Ice Cream. "Education has always been a core ingredient in the joy we create. This partnership with Mathnasium is a natural way for us to celebrate curiosity, creativity, and the sweet science that makes it all possible."

A Pi Day Sweepstakes Full of Sweet Surprises

To kick off the partnership, Mathnasium and MOIC are launching a national Pi Day sweepstakes on February 24, 2026.

Three winners will receive: A $3,140 Mathnasium educational scholarship A $314 Museum of Ice Cream gift card



Full entry details and official rules are available at: https://www.mathnasium.com/pi-day-sweepstakes .

Pi Day Comes to Life at Mathnasium Learning Centers

In addition to the MOIC activation, select Mathnasium Learning Centers nationwide will host hands-on Pi Day parties featuring games, prizes, and activities that help students explore and visualize Pi in fun, interactive ways.

Some centers will also feature live performances by School of Rock , a performance-based music education program—bringing extra energy, music, and excitement to the celebrations.

For more information about Mathnasium, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/ , or visit their social pages on Facebook , X (previously Twitter) , or Instagram .

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades K–12 by providing personalized instruction that builds true math understanding and confidence. With more than 1,200 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium is committed to helping every child achieve their full potential — in math and in life. For more information, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/ .

About Museum of Ice Cream

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM is the global experiential brand known for creating award-winning, first-of-their-kind, multi-sensory experiums. With locations in New York City, Chicago, Miami, Boston, and Singapore, and new flagships opening in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM has welcomed millions of guests into immersive environments designed to spark imagination, inspire play, and create meaningful moments of cone-ction through the universal power of ice cream.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 67,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons .

