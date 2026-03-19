Mathnasium Named a 2026 Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Highlights Strong Satisfaction Among Female Franchise Owners Across the System

Female Entrepreneurs Continue to Play a Key Role in Delivering Mathnasium's Mission to Communities Nationwide

Recognition Reflects the Brand's Commitment to Training, Support, and Work-Life Balance for Franchise Owners

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, an award-winning franchise with more than 1,200 locations across 12 countries, has been named a 2026 Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction. The recognition highlights the success of female entrepreneurs across the Mathnasium network and the strength of the brand's franchisee support system.

"It's incredibly meaningful to see the strength and success of the female entrepreneurs across our system." Post this Through comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and proprietary learning tools, the brand empowers franchise owners to build sustainable businesses while helping students develop lasting math confidence.

Mathnasium Ranked Highly Across Key Business Metrics

Mathnasium was among 320 franchise brands, representing nearly 8,550 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. Mathnasium franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction across key areas of the franchise system, including leadership, training and support, financial opportunity, and work-life balance.

"It's incredibly meaningful to see the strength and success of the female entrepreneurs across our system recognized in this way," said Kristin Goedke, Chief Franchise Operations Officer at Mathnasium. "We're very intentional about creating an environment where owners feel supported—through training, ongoing coaching, and a model that allows for both professional growth and personal balance. That foundation is what enables so many women to thrive within our network."

Supporting Female Entrepreneurs Across the Franchise System

Mathnasium's franchise model continues to attract entrepreneurs who are passionate about education and community impact. Through comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and proprietary learning tools, the brand empowers franchise owners to build sustainable businesses while helping students develop lasting math confidence.

"For women exploring the path to business ownership—whether full-time or part-time—franchising opens a world of real, achievable opportunity," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "This year's Top Franchises for Women list speaks for itself—88% of female owners say they enjoy operating their business, and 3 out of 4 would recommend their franchise to others. That kind of peer validation is invaluable when you're standing at the threshold of a major life decision."

Continuing Investment in Franchise Growth and Education Innovation

Mathnasium plans to award 100 franchise agreements in 2026 while advancing initiatives to strengthen parent engagement, enhance educator development, and provide franchisees with deeper operational insights.

"This recognition speaks to the many women across our franchise system who are building and leading Mathnasium centers in their communities," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium. "They bring a deep commitment to education, strong leadership, and a belief in the impact that confidence in math can have on a child's future. Their work with students and families is a powerful example of what the Mathnasium mission looks like in action."

Franchise Opportunities Open Across Key Territories

With prime territories available, Mathnasium offers franchisees an affordable entry point, quick buildout, comprehensive training and ongoing support, access to proprietary software tools, and a balanced approach to corporate and locally driven marketing.

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,200 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Mathnasium