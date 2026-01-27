Mathnasium Kicks Off 2026 With Strong Expansion Momentum, Top Franchise Rankings, and a Sharpened Digital Experience

Accelerates Global Expansion With 121 New Franchise Agreements and 88 New Locations Worldwide

Ranks No. 83 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Cementing Franchisee Satisfaction and Brand Strength

Investing in the Future of Education with Planned Roll Out of AI-Powered Learning Plans, New Parent Portal, and Revamped Enrichment Programs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, a globally recognized franchise with over 1,200 locations across 12 countries, enters 2026 with significant momentum following a year of robust franchise growth and industry recognition. The brand earned a No. 83 ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, and continued to invest in technology designed to enhance the parent and student experience.

"The growth we saw in 2025 reflects more than just the strength of our franchise system, it shows how deeply our mission resonates with families," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium. "As we look to 2026, our focus is on growing thoughtfully, demonstrating value to families, continuing to invest in our educators, and using data and technology in smart ways that support the human connection at the heart of how our students learn."

Spreading Math Mastery: Franchise System Expands at Record Pace

In 2025, Mathnasium awarded 121 new franchise agreements and opened 88 new locations worldwide, including 63 in the U.S. and six in Canada. The brand expanded its global footprint to over 1,250 locations, representing 6% year-over-year systemwide growth. Growth was fueled by sustained franchisee interest, even amid uncertain economic conditions, reinforcing the Mathnasium system as resistant to short term economic trends and the long-term value proposition for franchise owners.

Franchise Leadership Validated: Top Honors Across the Industry

Mathnasium's excellence in franchising was validated nationally, earning widespread recognition across multiple rankings announced in late 2025 and early 2026. In addition to ranking No. 83 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the brand secured a spot on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises and celebrated 11 consecutive years in the Franchise 500® Consecutive Club. Mathnasium was also named to Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises, and received additional honors including Top Franchises for Women, Franchise Culture 100, Recession Proof Franchises, and Top Innovative Franchises.

Additional 2025 accolades included:

FranServe's Fran-Tastic Brands

Ranked #157 on Franchise Times Top 400

Franchise Direct Top Global Franchises

Entrepreneur rankings for Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Global Franchises, and Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

Internally, Mathnasium also saw its highest number of franchise expansions in several years, fueled by both new franchisees and existing owners reinvesting in the system. Operational improvements in 2025 centered on strengthening parent communication and engagement, as well as enhancing educator training and development, giving franchisees better tools to deliver consistent, high-quality instruction at scale

Advancing Parent Engagement, Education, and Franchisee Support in 2026

Looking ahead, Mathnasium plans to award 100 franchise agreements in 2026 while advancing a set of strategic initiatives designed to enhance the parent experience, elevate educational outcomes, strengthen educator development, and support franchisee operations through deeper insights and analytics.

"We'll continue to expand strategically, focus on the experiences that matter most to families and educators, and use better insights to support stronger outcomes across our system. Everything we're building is designed to reinforce confidence in our students, our franchisees, and the future of Mathnasium," added Sgro.

Franchise Opportunities Open Across Key Territories

With prime territories available, Mathnasium provides franchisees with an affordable entry point with quick buildout time, a comprehensive initial training program with ongoing support, access to proprietary software tools and resources, and a balanced approach between corporate and locally driven marketing.

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,200 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

Media Contact: Sammy O'Connell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Mathnasium