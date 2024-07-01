Mathnasium Launches The 'Ace Your Dreams: Mathnasium x Jagger Eaton Scholarship,' Encouraging Children to Celebrate Victories of All Sizes

Math-Only Supplemental Education Franchise Partners with Former Mathnasium Student Turned U.S. Olympic Skateboarder and World Champion

Jagger Eaton Gives Back to Program that Gave Him the Tools Needed to Reach Full Potential in Math and Life

Prizes Include $2,000 Scholarship, Signed Skateboard, Personal Message from Jagger, and More

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting kick off to the largest sporting event in the world, Mathnasium Learning Centers , an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 math learning centers worldwide, has launched its first-ever 'Ace Your Dreams' scholarship opportunity in partnership with former Mathnasium student, World Champion, and the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding medalist, Jagger Eaton.

The contest, running throughout the August 11th, will award one deserving child a $2,000 scholarship to Mathnasium. The campaign aims to ignite the aspirations of children by encouraging them to draw inspiration from the journey of Eaton and share their own "A+ Moment" of a personal victory or challenge they overcame.

Whether it's acing a math test, winning a race, exploring a new hobby, hitting a homerun, or mastering multiplication tables, Mathnasium is dedicated to fostering and celebrating victories of all sizes.

Jagger Eaton's Background:

Before becoming a World Champion, Eaton attended Mathnasium Learning Center in Mesa, Arizona during his grade school days. Initially struggling to balance his skateboarding with his academics, and unsure of his academic potential, Eaton found inspiration and support at Mathnasium, where he gained the confidence to excel in his studies and pursue his dreams. Eaton, who is competing in front of the world this summer, was excited to collaborate with the brand to recount his journey of success, aiming to inspire students nationwide to recognize the importance of academic learning while celebrating their achievements, big and small.

"Partnering with Mathnasium to offer this scholarship holds deep, personal significance for me," said Eaton. "My experience with Mathnasium was transformative, not just academically, but in every aspect of my life. During my elementary and middle school years, balancing academics with my passion for skateboarding posed a major challenge. However, Mathnasium quickly became my safety net, and through the guidance of my instructors, my grades started significantly improving and I caught up faster than I ever dreamed I could."

Entry Details*:

Families are encouraged to visit the 'Ace Your Dreams' contest page and submit their child's "A+" moment. They can also take advantage of various fun, downloadable worksheets encouraging strategic thinking and creativity.

Post-submission, participants can download a gold medal certificate. By proudly posting a picture of their certificate on social media with the hashtag, # AceYourDreams and tagging Mathnasium's Instagram page, they will be entered to win a skateboard signed by Jagger Eaton.

The grand prize winner will be selected by Jagger Eaton and receive a $2,000 scholarship in the form of a certificate, providing approximately 6 months of complimentary Mathnasium instruction at their local learning center, in addition to a congratulatory cameo video.

The contest will officially open for submissions on July 1st, and will close at 11:59 pm PDT on August 11th.

The winner will be revealed by Mathnasium on August 31st. They will be contacted directly via social media to coordinate details.

"We are committed to encouraging our youth to value their accomplishments, no matter the magnitude, because we understand how crucial it is for nurturing confidence, motivation, and inspiration," stated Michael Stanfield, Chief Marketing Officer of Mathnasium. "At Mathnasium, we firmly believe there is no limit to what can be achieved. Partnering with Jagger Eaton to launch this scholarship enables us to empower students nationwide, providing them with a platform to proudly showcase their unique moments of success."

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them.

"As a slower learner and avid skateboarder with a dream, Mathnasium provided me a safe and comfortable learning environment to build my math skills from the ground up. They worked with my intense schedule, and helped to boost my confidence both at the skatepark and at the desk," stated Eaton. "My Mathnasium instructors taught me that triumphs can be as small as landing a new trick to as big as winning a gold medal, and that all victories should be celebrated, both academic, and in life."

For more information about Mathnasium, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/, or visit their social pages on Facebook, X (previously Twitter) , or Instagram.

*See contest landing page for official rules and restrictions.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 10 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

