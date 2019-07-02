Mathnasium Ranks No. 2 on 2019 Forbes "Best Franchise -- Low Investment" List

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium, the nation's leading math-only supplemental education franchise, announced that it has risen in two critical rankings that are looked to by small-business owners, entrepreneurs and career-changers as authorities on sound investment opportunities.

Forbes ranked Mathnasium #2 in the "low-investment category" for 2019.

In its newly released listing, Forbes' ranked Mathnasium No. 2 in Best Franchises To Buy in 2019, in the low-investment category, up from its No. 3 ranking in 2018. The annual listing is based on system sustainability, system demand, value for investment, franchisor support and franchisor stability. Forbes, a global media, branding and technology company, used analysis by franchise industry research firm FRANdata that included 3,300 active brands and data spanning 2013—2017.

Earlier this year, Mathnasium rose to No. 6 in Entrepreneur's Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 in 2019. Entrepreneur, a top magazine for small business entrepreneurs, analyzed more than 1,000 companies using over 150 data points covering costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"These rankings are an affirmation of what we work toward every day," said Mathnasium CEO Peter Markovitz. "We are in business to make a difference in children's lives, but also to provide an outstanding opportunity for our franchisees. Our goal is to help every one of them to thrive through our proven business model, comprehensive training and world-class support."

In more good news, Mathnasium was also named No. 27 on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking this year. This list highlights companies that are "leveraging their ability to scale fast — and take their franchisees along with them."

