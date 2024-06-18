Mathnasium to Debut in Romania, Announces Master Franchise Agreement

Leader in Math-Only Education Continues to Grow International Footprint, Now Spanning 11 Countries

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers , an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 math-tutoring centers worldwide, announces a new signed master franchise agreement with Ms. Dana Bănică that will bring at least 25 learning centers to Romania over the next six years. This marks an important milestone for the brand—breaking into a new country and growing its global footprint.

Dana Bănică's Background

Dana Banica

Master Franchisee, Dana Bănică, is an experienced and successful entrepreneur with a passion for innovative education. In 2018, Banica became Logiscool's first Master Franchisee by bringing the coding school to Romania .

. She established in her country a network of more than 60 coding schools to offer children and teenagers high-quality, engaging, and interactive digital literacy education.

Building on her success with Logiscool, Bănică knew it was the right time to bring Mathnasium to Romania . Her ultimate goal is to transform the way Romanian children learn and enjoy mathematics, continuing her mission to provide exceptional educational experiences that inspire and empower the next generation.

"I chose to invest in Mathnasium because I wholeheartedly believe in the brand's mission and methodology," stated Bănică. "Drawing from my past experience and witnessing the positive impact of engaging educational programs, I recognized Mathnasium's potential to truly make a difference in Romania. With its proven approach of making math enjoyable and accessible, Mathnasium aligns perfectly with our objectives. Our aim is to instill a love for math in children and nurture the confidence essential for academic success and beyond. Romania is primed for this transformative shift, and I'm thrilled to play a leading role in this educational revolution."

The current educational landscape in Romania underscores a noticeable absence of dedicated math tutoring centers, a gap that Mathnasium is ideally positioned to address.

Mathnasium's Global Footprint

In the past two years, the brand has announced projections of opening an additional 25 centers in Vietnam , the brand's largest international market, and 45 centers in Saudi Arabia .

, the brand's largest international market, and . With the news of this signed franchise agreement, company leadership projects international development to grow by more than 25% in 2024, compared to the previous year.

There continues to be vast growth potential across India , Pakistan , Malaysia , Indonesia , the Philippines , Spain , and several South American countries.

, , , , , , and several South American countries. Mathnasium offers a unique, individualized approach to students worldwide, which can effectively address the diverse needs of students, helping them overcome math challenges and reach their full potential.

"Expanding into Romania is an exciting opportunity for us. The country's cultural emphasis on education, with over 50% of students in primary and secondary grades using tutoring services, shows their commitment to academic excellence that aligns perfectly with our mission," said Benjamin Simon, Regional Vice President of International at Mathnasium. "Additionally, Romania's growing middle class and franchise-friendly environment make it an ideal market for rapid expansion through Master Franchising. We are excited to bring our unique approach to math education to Romanian students and contribute to their academic success."

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades, the Mathnasium Method ™ has transformed the way kids learn math — building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and a customized learning plan — all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

With prime territories available, Mathnasium provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support, including an initial training program, ongoing training, a balanced approach between corporate and locally driven marketing to capture the addressable market, and access to proprietary software tools and resources.

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/ .

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 11 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/ .

Media Contact: Maeve Devitt, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Mathnasium