Mathpix Chooses DataVerge Interconnected Colocation Facility to Support AI Workflows

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathpix , the AI-powered document automation and scientific communication company, has joined DataVerge , the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn. DataVerge surpassed Mathpix's criteria, which included robust and redundant power, a fast connection to AWS US-East-1, scalability and proximity to its Brooklyn, New York headquarters, making it their colocation facility of choice.

As more companies rely on AI for their business, colocation and data centers must deliver greater than ever levels of uninterrupted power and connectivity to support high-density AI workloads. Though many companies with a thriving presence in the New York metropolitan area – in sectors such as technology, life sciences, banking and retail – are now seeking to reap the benefits of AI, few New York area data centers are equipped with the abundance of power required to meet their AI needs. In addition to power, DataVerge, which is the largest interconnection facility in Brooklyn, New York, offers more than 50,000 sq. feet of customizable data center space, along with secure IT infrastructure and rapid deployment and connection to more than 30 carriers as well as 24/7 access and support.

Mathpix enables organizations to quickly and accurately convert PDFs and other types of documents, including handwritten text and images, into searchable, exportable and machine readable text used in large language models (LLMs) and other applications. According to Nico Jimenez, CEO of MathPix, "DataVerge enables us to colocate our own servers, which are equipped with our own GPUs. This setup provides us the opportunity to select the hardware we need to build and configure our servers so that they significantly reduce latency, and at a considerably lower price point than what the hyperscalers charge for colocation."

"AI is essential to how many New York area companies run their businesses," said Jay Bedovoy, CTO of DataVerge. "Our colocation and data centers provide them with uninterrupted power and connectivity, as well as the scalability, high performance and proximity needed to avoid latency issues, which is critical for AI and other real-time interaction in decision-making applications."

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant. For more information, go to https://dataverge.com.

About Mathpix

Mathpix provides world class tools and APIs to quickly and accurately convert PDFs and images to searchable, exportable, and machine readable text. Our mission is to accelerate the pace of technological progress, driven by the belief in the transformative power of science, engineering, and mathematics. At the core of our commitment is a focus on saving time for individuals working with math on their cell phones or computers. Our consumer app, Snip, automates the intricacies of typing math in documents and lets users query documents to get AI-generated answers. While our MathpixOCR API empowers developers to seamlessly integrate OCR capabilities into their own applications. Learn more at mathpix.com.

