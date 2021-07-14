MathWorks Deepens its Engagement with Greentown Labs, becomes its newest Terawatt Partner

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, today announced that MathWorks , the leading developer of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists, has elevated its partnership with the incubator to the Terawatt Level—the highest level of partnership at Greentown.

MathWorks, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, has been a supportive partner of Greentown since 2014 when it launched its "MATLAB and Simulink for Startups" program, which provides free access to its software solutions for incubators and accelerators. Greentown was the first incubator partner in the program which has grown to support more than 400 startup incubators and accelerators around the world.

"Greentown Labs was our first incubator partner and we have been fortunate to support many of its amazing startup companies. With the expansion of our partnership to the Terawatt level, we are excited to extend that support to more climatetech entrepreneurs including those in Greentown Labs' new Houston, Texas location," said David Rich, Director of MATLAB Product Marketing at MathWorks. "Startups are an engine of innovation. MathWorks and Greentown Labs are committed to helping startups innovate faster, reduce their risk through simulation, and ultimately grow into successful companies."

Through the MATLAB and Simulink for Startups program, Greentown's startups receive free access to MATLAB, a programming and numeric computing platform used to analyze data, develop algorithms, and create models, and Simulink, a simulation environment for products and systems. Greentown entrepreneurs also gain access to more than 100 add-on toolboxes, engineering support from MathWorks' experts, and access to the MATLAB Central user community.

Over the past seven years, MathWorks has accelerated the development of hundreds of Greentown startups working across a variety of sectors from microgrids to autonomous vehicles to marine mammal monitoring. Learn more about how the company has supported some of Greentown's startups here and see the startups speak about the positive impact MathWorks made on their companies here and here .

"As one of our longest-standing partners, we're thrilled to have MathWorks expanding its engagement with Greentown and our community of climatetech startups," said Dr. Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs. "MathWorks offerings play a critical role in the success of our engineering and science-focused community. They are uniquely positioned to help our entrepreneurs model and test their products in a simulated environment, which is critical to their development efforts. We are grateful for MathWorks' continued support!"

Through a deeper partnership with Greentown, MathWorks will gain access to curated startup pitch days with innovations from emerging technology sectors, and hold a seat on Greentown's Advisory Board, which provides strategic guidance and input to the incubator throughout the year. David Rich, Director of MATLAB Product Marketing, will serve on the Advisory Board for 2021.

The Greentown community is comprised of climate action pioneers working to design, develop, and deploy solutions to combat climate change. MathWorks is one of a limited number of Greentown partners that provides direct access to the tools and resources the community of entrepreneurs need to accelerate their pathway to market. Learn more about Greentown and its network of startups and partners by visiting www.greentownlabs.com .

About Greentown Labs

As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass. and a recently opened incubator in Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 180 startups and has supported more than 400 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 6,500 direct jobs and have raised more than $1.2 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Greentown Labs Media Contact:

Julia Travaglini

VP of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

603-867-3657

About MathWorks:

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these product families to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, financial services, biotech-pharmaceutical, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

MATLAB and Simulink are registered trademarks of The MathWorks, Inc. See mathworks.com/trademarks for a list of additional trademarks. Other product or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

MathWorks Media Contact:

Kevin Lorenc

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

508-647-7332

SOURCE Greentown Labs

Related Links

www.greentownlabs.org

