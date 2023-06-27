Matillion Announces the End of Slow, Fragmented, Expensive Data Pipelines

New Productivity Platform for Data Teams is Now Available on Snowflake and AWS:

Unified Foundation for Data Movement, Transformation, and Orchestration

Unlimited Scale and Massive Concurrency

Differentiated Pricing That Ties Cost Directly to Value

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leader in data productivity, today announced a Productivity Platform for Data Teams designed to empower the entire data team to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines, regardless of technical capability. The announcement was made at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 .

Matillion is The Data Productivity Platform for Data Teams that replaces point solutions that deliver fragments of the data pipeline experience so that data teams can collaborate and deliver at scale.

According to a 2023 Survey of Data Teams , 90% of data professionals report that the volume of data work within their organization has increased in the last 12 months, with 84% saying that the workload exceeds the capacity of their data team. Almost all (99.8%) believe that the day-to-day productivity of their team could be improved. Organizations have had to resort to point solutions, leaving them unable to address the root causes of the broader productivity problem, such as:

Inefficient data work, which is further hindered by the tradeoffs data teams are forced to make

The lack of a unified environment where data team members of different skill levels can collaborate

Traditional approaches to building data pipelines which result in brittle, slow, expensive data processes which carry a significant maintenance overhead.

Matillion Data Productivity Cloud empowers all practitioners, from low-code users to dbt developers, to engineer their data's movement, transformation, and orchestration at an unprecedented scale. The platform provides a best-in-class experience for data teams to collaborate via low-code and high-code frameworks that unify every workload across a cloud data infrastructure.

The platform's game-changing serverless architecture enables data teams to run data pipelines in the cloud at unlimited speed and scale, with fine-grained control over security and governance. Users can spin up a trial and obtain value in minutes. Highlights include:

Empowered data teams that can build using a single platform for data movement, transformation, and orchestration.

that can build using a single platform for data movement, transformation, and orchestration. Unlimited scale and smart cost management that harnesses cloud data platform push-down architecture using Matillion's PipelineOS: game-changing microservice agents that execute data pipelines for data movement and transformation across infinite users and projects.

that harnesses cloud data platform push-down architecture using Matillion's PipelineOS: game-changing microservice agents that execute data pipelines for data movement and transformation across infinite users and projects. Game-changing pricing based on utilization makes evaluating each data pipeline's intrinsic value easy.

based on utilization makes evaluating each data pipeline's intrinsic value easy. Collaborate on unlimited projects with Git integration and versioning for seamless development, test, and production environment management.

with Git integration and versioning for seamless development, test, and production environment management. Sophisticated visual designer with code-optional tools for data teams with mixed low and high code skills.

Strong Support for The Data Productivity Cloud

Dr. Michael Schäfers, Senior Data Engineer at TUI Hotels & Resorts: "The familiarity and ease of use that we expect from Matillion means that our data team would be able to quickly ramp up on new features in Matillion Data Productivity Cloud Platform and leverage them to collaborate more deeply. Low code data pipeline design opens up new possibilities for less technical data team members to participate. The latest version has several features we've been hoping for, and it sets our data team up for success."

Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake: "Matillion Data Productivity Cloud helps data teams to focus on speed and agility when transforming data within Snowflake, making it easier than ever before to go from raw data to actionable use cases such as data monetization throughout the business. With the ability to harness near-unlimited scalability and processing power for data loading, it has never been easier to load and transform data in a single platform."

Find out more about Matillion Data Productivity Cloud and get started for free by visiting Matillion.com .

About Matillion

Matillion is the productivity platform for data teams.

Matillion makes data work more productive by empowering the entire data team – coders and non-coders alike – to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines faster. Its Data Productivity Cloud empowers the whole team to deliver quality data at a speed and scale that matches the business's data ambitions.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Pacific Life , Slack , and TUI trust Matillion to move, transform, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

See Matillion for yourself , and follow us on Linkedin or Twitter .

Matillion is a registered trademark of Matillion Ltd. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

