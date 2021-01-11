Matillion Honored with Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

DENVER AND MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs) was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Matillion earned recognition in four major markets including Austin, Boston, Colorado, and NYC. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

Matillion has been recognized on the following markets' lists:

Austin Best Midsize Companies to Work For

Austin Companies with the Best Benefits

Boston Best Midsize Companies to Work For

Colorado Best Midsize Companies to Work For

Colorado Best Places to Work

Colorado Best Paying Companies

NYC Best Midsize Companies to Work For

"We are pleased to be recognized by Built In for our company culture in these four leading markets," said Vicki Marchington, VP of People Ops at Matillion. "Our inclusion on these lists is a testament to the values that our team members work to uphold and the atmosphere of positivity and inclusivity we hope will help attract new members to our growing team this year."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the most relevant attributes that candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted certain criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

To learn more about Matillion's culture, values and open roles, visit: https://www.matillion.com/about/careers/ . For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

ABOUT MATILLION

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, with a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Media contact:

Shermineh Rohanizadeh

Nonfiction Agency for Matillion

[email protected]

+1 949 378 6469

SOURCE Matillion Ltd

Related Links

http://www.matillion.com

