Matrix Announces Global Girl Group KATSEYE as New Global Brand Ambassadors

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional haircare brand Matrix is proud to announce global girl group KATSEYE as its new Global Brand Ambassadors. This partnership brings together a 40-year legacy of professional, inclusive haircare with one of today's most magnetic global groups, representing a new era of individuality, self-expression, and culture.

Rooted in the mission of "All Hair Types. All Humans," Matrix has always believed that professional-grade hair is a universal right. By welcoming KATSEYE, the brand reinforces its commitment to Matrix Joy—the belief that haircare should be empowering, uncomplicated, and a source of joy every day. KATSEYE brings this spirit to life through their infectious creativity, high-octane movement, and the beautiful diversity of hair textures within the group - offering a fresh and modern expression of inclusive beauty.

"KATSEYE is a powerful representation of the next generation: where each girls' unique energy, movement, personality and, of course, hair identity come together to create something even greater. They echo the Matrix ethos that everyone is welcome to come as they are and that professional grade hair is a universal right. The way KATSEYE use hair to fully express themselves and amplify their signature choreographies make them a natural embodiment of the brand," said Andrew Edwardson, Global General Manager, Matrix. "At Matrix, we believe in the power of 'joy,' the vibrant, colorful, incandescent energy that comes from truly feeling your best and being your truest self. Together with KATSEYE, we are excited to show how great hair can make every look feel truly iconic."

Speaking on the partnership, KATSEYE shared: "Matrix represents our shared values of inclusivity, self-expression, and joy. As a global group with diverse hair textures and styles, it is rare to find a brand that truly works for all of us. Our hair is essential. On stage it has to move with us while staying healthy and vibrant. Matrix gives us the confidence to perform at our best and show up authentically for fans around the world!"

As Global Brand Ambassadors, KATSEYE will star in Matrix Moves, a 2026 global campaign that celebrates the intersection of hair and motion. Directed by Cody Critcheloe and photographed by Carin Backoff, with styling by Kyle Lu, the campaign introduces the concept of "Hairography"—the idea that hair is an extension of movement and a tool for self-expression. The visuals blend KATSEYE's dynamic performance style with Matrix's signature colorful, optimistic, and uplifting spirit.

The Matrix Moves campaign highlights six signature products and styles, each uniquely personified by a member of KATSEYE, to showcase how Matrix products perform under the pressure of world-class performance:

Manon brings energy with " The Bounce Drop, " using A Curl Can Dream to define and celebrate the natural pattern and volume of your curls. Put your definition on display with a quick, sharp hair bounce, followed by a slow body drop for an effortlessly fluid finish.





brings energy with " " using A Curl Can Dream to define and celebrate the natural pattern and volume of your curls. Put your definition on display with a quick, sharp hair bounce, followed by a slow body drop for an effortlessly fluid finish. Yoonchae defines versatility with " The Miracle Maknae ," powered by the multi-tasking Miracle Creator to keep her hair prepped and perfected for any style. Move like a miracle with a headside hand roll and body bounce, finished with a slow hair stroke for all the smoothness.





defines versatility with " ," powered by the multi-tasking Miracle Creator to keep her hair prepped and perfected for any style. Move like a miracle with a headside hand roll and body bounce, finished with a slow hair stroke for all the smoothness. Megan embodies strength with "The Bond Baddie," featuring Build-A-Bond, proving that hair can be both resilient and stylish. Bring on the bonds with a playful head tilt and hair tug, finished with a powerful head whip.





embodies strength with featuring Build-A-Bond, proving that hair can be both resilient and stylish. Bring on the bonds with a playful head tilt and hair tug, finished with a powerful head whip. Lara delivers "The Sleek Swerve, " using Mega Sleek, showcasing ultra-smooth, frizz-free precision that stays sharp during intense choreography. Show off your sleek side with a full-length strand stroke on repeat, and a so-smooth slow-down on the final pass.





delivers " using Mega Sleek, showcasing ultra-smooth, frizz-free precision that stays sharp during intense choreography. Show off your sleek side with a full-length strand stroke on repeat, and a so-smooth slow-down on the final pass. Daniela masters "The Soft Slay ," powered by Food For Soft, highlighting touchable, hydrated texture that flows with every beat. Serve serious softness with a hydrated hair whip, finished with a sassy shake and smooth body roll.





masters ," powered by Food For Soft, highlighting touchable, hydrated texture that flows with every beat. Serve serious softness with a hydrated hair whip, finished with a sassy shake and smooth body roll. Sophia captures the light with "The Glow Throw," using Glow Mania to ensure a high-shine, radiant finish that dazzles from every angle. Get up and glow with a dazzling double hair toss, finished with sprinkle fingers for an extra splash of sparkle.

Matrix's legacy is built on providing "uncomplicated professional" solutions. Their hero products—including Food For Soft, Mega Sleek, Glow Mania, A Curl Can Dream, Build-A-Bond and Miracle Creator—are created to beautify every hair type with shine, strength, and definition. These professional grade formulations ensure that hair not only looks healthier but also has the bounce, flow, and control needed to perform, whether on a global stage or in everyday life.

With KATSEYE, Matrix continues to champion a world where everyone can find the right "fit" for their hair, powered by a brand that stands for color, confidence, and the unmistakable Joy of hair that moves.

About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolios of products including: Food For Soft, A Curl Can Dream, and Mega Sleek. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

About KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a GRAMMY®-nominated global girl group redefining pop stardom. Recently wrapping their sold-out first North American tour, the group released fan favorite "Internet Girl," a sharp, self-aware pop track exploring digital identity, irony, and online visibility. The song follows a breakout year that saw KATSEYE crowned TikTok's Global Artist of the Year and earn two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Gabriela." Their EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and includes the global hit "Gnarly," one of 2025's most acclaimed songs. Praised by outlets including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Complex for both their music and live performances, KATSEYE will make their Coachella debut in April 2026. Formed through HYBE and Geffen Records' Dream Academy and Netflix's Pop Star Academy, the six members hail from across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond, making KATSEYE a truly global force in pop culture.

