Matrix Expands Its 2026 Brand Ambassador Roster with New Creative Powerhouses

Rubi Talavera and Lucy Seitz join Matrix's elite creative collective, strengthening the brand's commitment to inclusivity, education, and next-gen artistry.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, a leader in the professional haircare space for decades, announced the expansion of its Brand Ambassador roster with the addition of two digital-first industry stars: Rubi Talavera and Lucy Seitz. Together, these two content creators and standout hair artists will help elevate the existing roster of ambassadors through a social-first approach targeting younger audiences and professionals who rely on social media for the latest in all things hair.

Rubi, a content powerhouse whose digital footprint focuses on inclusive hair transformations for all different hair types and tones, is known for taking her audience along for the ride through content that showcases the behind-the-scenes decision making process that appeals to both stylists and consumers. While, Lucy, a professional educator, focuses her content on real salon experiences, tutorials, and practical styling tips. Together, Rubi and Lucy represent the next generation of stylists shaping the future of the professional community through their innovative hair artistry and compelling social content that Matrix is thrilled to now be a part of.

Built on a legacy of inclusivity and a belief that there is a place for everyone in the stylist's chair, Matrix partners with artists who embody the brand's commitment to joy, creativity, and uncomplicated technical excellence. As the new faces of Matrix, Rubi and Lucy will have an active role in the brand's most ambitious year yet, and are joining an existing group of respected artists including George Papanikolas, Carlos Rojas, Kara Williams, Castillo Bataille, Sharon Spellman, Constance Robbins, and Miguel Gato—a collective that reflects the diverse and ever-evolving landscape of modern hair artistry.

As extensions of the brand, Matrix Brand Ambassadors play an integral role in bringing key launches and initiatives to life including social content creation, education and masterclasses, red-carpet and event styling, and trade show representation. This collective of ambassadors are trendsetters that reach millions of professionals and consumers across digital platforms, helping Matrix show up authentically where the next generation lives, learns, and creates. Matrix and its stylist ambassadors are working together to shape the future of the hair industry.

"At Matrix, we are committed to partnering with artists who reflect our brand values and inspire confidence behind the chair. Our ambassadors are industry disruptors and culture-shifters who each spark joy and bring inspiration to their communities. We're thrilled to welcome Rubi and Lucy to the Matrix family and look forward to the creativity, education, and leadership that they'll bring to our pro network throughout the year and beyond," said Carrington Cole, US General Manager, Matrix.

The Matrix Brand Ambassadors range from those who have been with the brand 20 plus years to the new additions of Rubi and Lucy this year. The collective is a proof point for how Matrix continues to build longstanding partnerships with professionals who not only share, but electrify its brand priorities of artistry, creativity, and education. The addition of Rubi and Lucy marks an exciting step in the brand's ongoing mission to champion a professional community grounded in joy and inclusivity.

For media inquiries, including stylist or executive quotes, additional background on the ambassador program, ambassador bios, hi-res imagery, or samples, please contact [email protected].

About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolios of products including: Food For Soft, A Curl Can Dream, and Mega Sleek. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

SOURCE Matrix