Joint advisory and AI platform approach enables financial institutions to deploy AI and Gen AI-driven solutions in weeks while reducing operational complexity

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions face escalating rising regulatory scrutiny and pressure from board members to modernize fragmented legacy analytics. Matrix, a top 10 global technology integrator and digital transformation leader, today announced the expansion of its Dataiku, The Platform for AI Success, offering. Building on years of successful implementations in EMEA, this new initiative expands to North America and Latin America.

Through this offering, organizations can move from siloed tools to a unified platform for analytics, machine learning, generative AI, and governance. Combined with Matrix's advisory and implementation expertise, institutions can deploy AI-driven fraud, compliance, and enterprise risk solutions in weeks rather than months, while enabling both technical and business teams to collaborate on AI initiatives within a single platform.

Matrix Expands Dataiku Global AI Collaboration to the Americas for Accelerated Data Modernization Post this

Taye Mohler, Americas VP of Partnerships and Alliances at Dataiku said, "Together with Matrix, we are helping our existing and new financial clients accelerate the deployment of AI-powered risk and compliance solutions while empowering teams across the organization to participate in building and scaling AI."

Enterprise companies can benefit from an integrated advisory-technology-delivery model, combining Matrix's transformation expertise with Dataiku's AI platform. This approach helps organizations modernize risk operations while maintaining operational continuity and regulatory alignment.

"For many financial institutions, modernizing risk and compliance systems has historically required lengthy, complex transformation programs," said Gil Rozen, VP Data Services at Matrix. "By combining Dataiku's AI platform with Matrix's advisory and delivery capabilities, we are seeking to strengthen fraud prevention, improve compliance, and scale enterprise AI adoption."

About Matrix

Matrix is a top 10 global systems integrator partnering with enterprises to modernize data, AI, and digital platforms. With more than 17,000 employees, Matrix serves over 6,000 customers in 50+ countries delivering 600+ data projects. The company provides advisory, data and AI, cloud, and digital transformation services to organizations across industries including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the public sector, helping clients modernize technology environments and drive measurable business outcomes. www.matrix-ifs.com

SOURCE Matrix USA