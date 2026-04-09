Matrix Powers a Bold New Hair Era for KATSEYE, Celebrating the Power of Transformation

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, a leader in professional hair color and care, is proud to continue its partnership with Global Brand Ambassadors, KATSEYE, as they make their next big Matrix Move into a new hair era. This ongoing alliance arrived at a vibrant new milestone, with Matrix's products making the global girl group's dream hair transformations possible.

MATRIX X KATSEYE Hair Transformation

"At Matrix, we are dedicated to providing the professional tools that allow for limitless creativity without compromising hair health," said Andrew Edwardson, Matrix Global General Manager. "When KATSEYE approached us about leading the hair transformations for their new hair era, we knew it would serve as a testament to the power of our BlondeMax 9+ Bleach and Super Sync Demi Permanent Color, along with our high-performance professional haircare ranges. By bringing these distinct looks to life, we are celebrating our brand's mission: allowing everyone to express their visions of themselves through beautiful, healthy hair – even on the global stage."

"Continuing our journey with Matrix to create hair for this new era has been such an empowering experience. As we step into our boldest transformation yet, we feel incredibly confident and comfortable knowing we are in such expert hands," said KATSEYE. "Each of our new looks feels deeply personal to our individual styles, but as a group, Matrix gave us a cohesive, high-energy, fearless look that we can't wait to bring to the stage."

The Matrix Transformations Looks

Yoonchae's transformative platinum was achieved through overall lightening with BlondeMax 9+, followed by a layered cut for movement. Her signature high-shine glow was locked in using Super Sync Glossing Alkaline Demi Permanent Hair color in shades 10N and 11P on the lengths and 9N at the root. To maintain the health of Yoonchae's hair, stylists used Build-A-Bond Liquid Mask, as well as her go-to Miracle Creator for a smooth, healthy finish. She'll preserve this cool blonde look with Matrix's So Silver Purple Toning Shampoo.





was achieved through overall lightening with BlondeMax 9+, followed by a layered cut for movement. Her signature high-shine glow was locked in using Super Sync Glossing Alkaline Demi Permanent Hair color in shades 10N and 11P on the lengths and 9N at the root. To maintain the health of Yoonchae's hair, stylists used Build-A-Bond Liquid Mask, as well as her go-to Miracle Creator for a smooth, healthy finish. She'll preserve this cool blonde look with Matrix's So Silver Purple Toning Shampoo. Sophia's two-tone black and blonde balayage creates a striking contrast. Her natural rich black base was enhanced with Super Sync shade 3N and paired with a hidden blonde nape section lightened with BlondeMax 9+ Lightener. Here, only the ends were toned with Super Sync 11VG, while the roots and mid-lengths were toned to match the rest with 3N. To maximize radiance, Matrix pros used the Glow Mania shampoo, as well as Sophia's favorite Glow Mania Glazing Queen Mask, and finished with Food For Soft Oil Serum for lots of shine.





creates a striking contrast. Her natural rich black base was enhanced with Super Sync shade 3N and paired with a hidden blonde nape section lightened with BlondeMax 9+ Lightener. Here, only the ends were toned with Super Sync 11VG, while the roots and mid-lengths were toned to match the rest with 3N. To maximize radiance, Matrix pros used the Glow Mania shampoo, as well as Sophia's favorite Glow Mania Glazing Queen Mask, and finished with Food For Soft Oil Serum for lots of shine. Megan opted for a graphic hand painted shine-line . This modern, grungy yet elevated look was achieved with a meticulously precise application of Matrix High Riser Lightener. In keeping with the grungy vibe, stylists opted to preserve the raw untoned pigment of the hand-painted areas. Megan turned to her favorite Matrix product, Build-A-Bond Billion Bond Oil, to preserve the strength and seal the ends of her newly layered cut.





. This modern, grungy yet elevated look was achieved with a meticulously precise application of Matrix High Riser Lightener. In keeping with the grungy vibe, stylists opted to preserve the raw untoned pigment of the hand-painted areas. Megan turned to her favorite Matrix product, Build-A-Bond Billion Bond Oil, to preserve the strength and seal the ends of her newly layered cut. Daniela, known for her long mermaid-like curls, opted to enrich her overall tone with a darker gloss of equal parts Super Sync 4N and 5N shades. She punctuated the look with ultra-fine face-framing highlights. These were lightened with BlondeMax 9+ Lightener, which has a rich, creamy texture ideal for enveloping curly hair. The highlights were toned using Super Sync 10N. Matrix stylists defined her curls using Setter Mousse and Food For Soft Oil Serum for intense hydration and wet-look shine.





opted to enrich her overall tone with a darker gloss of equal parts Super Sync 4N and 5N shades. She punctuated the look with ultra-fine face-framing highlights. These were lightened with BlondeMax 9+ Lightener, which has a rich, creamy texture ideal for enveloping curly hair. The highlights were toned using Super Sync 10N. Matrix stylists defined her curls using Setter Mousse and Food For Soft Oil Serum for intense hydration and wet-look shine. Lara's three-year-long dream came true with multi-tonal Y2K Lights. To achieve this dramatic look, stylists created chunky highlights in three tones. The first, her natural base, was enriched with a high-gloss Super Sync 2N rich black. The second was lightened with BlondeMax 9+ Lightener, then toned with Super Sync 6M for a mocha brown. The last was lightened with BlondeMax 9+ Lightener and toned with Super Sync SPN for a bright pastel blonde highlight. This combination created a high contrast look with a sultry edge. Her signature sleek style was achieved using the recently renovated Mega Sleek collection, including its star treatment 96H Anti-Frizz Topcoat.

"Working with KATSEYE, Matrix, and the visual creative teams behind the scenes was such an incredible journey," said George Papanikolas, Matrix Global Artist. "When you're doing something this dramatic, and shifting entire looks for a global group to achieve their vision, there is zero room for error. You need products you can trust implicitly, and I naturally relied on Matrix because I knew I could push the boundaries of color and style to give them that high-impact transformation, all while keeping their hair incredibly healthy."

To power these transformations, Matrix pros used the brand's trusted lighteners. Most notably, the new BlondeMax 9+ Oil-Powered Lightener which uses a powerful oil delivery system to achieve our most even, cleanest blonding lift up to 9 levels, while eliminating unwanted warmth for bright blondes. It is used with Matrix Super Sync, our glossing demi, which protects hair* and makes it 2x shinier** for a super healthy-looking glow!

"Seeing how happy the girls were with their new hair truly confirmed the Matrix belief that great hair, brings you joy!" said Andrew Edwardson.

As KATSEYE takes the global festival stage, Matrix continues to define the standards of high-performance hair that withstands the most demanding environments. Discover the product lineup at Matrix.com.

*with pre-bonded complex

** vs. unwashed, uncolored hair

About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolios of products including: Food For Soft, A Curl Can Dream, and Mega Sleek. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

About KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a two-time GRAMMY®-nominated global girl group redefining pop stardom. Recently wrapping their sold-out first North American tour, the group debuted their latest single, "PINKY UP," live for the very first time during their first ever performance at Coachella. "PINKY UP" delivers an edgy, high-energy sound that expands the world KATSEYE has been building—confident, playful, and always pushing pop forward. The song turns chaos into celebration, capturing the group's unmistakable energy and momentum. The song follows a breakout year that saw KATSEYE crowned TikTok's Global Artist of the Year and earn two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Gabriela." Their EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and includes the global hit "Gnarly," one of 2025's most acclaimed songs.

Praised by outlets including The New York Times, Vogue, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Complex for both their music and live performances, KATSEYE continues to solidify their place as a global force. Formed through HYBE and Geffen Records' Dream Academy and Netflix's Pop Star Academy, the members hail from across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond, bringing a truly international perspective to pop culture.

SOURCE Matrix