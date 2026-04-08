Matrix Fitness Renews Partnership with the International Luxury Hotel Association, Expanding Presence in Global Luxury Hospitality

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Fitness has renewed its partnership with the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) for a second year, reinforcing the company's continued focus on the global luxury hospitality sector and its commitment to supporting premium hotel brands worldwide.

Through this partnership, Matrix will continue collaborating with hotel owners, operators, and developers across the ILHA network while contributing leadership and insights on fitness and wellness.

International Luxury Hotel Association and Matrix Partnership

Wellness continues to play a larger role in hotel design and guest experience. In response, operators are investing in fitness spaces that balance performance, design, and flexibility. Matrix supports these evolving needs with connected equipment, flexible facility solutions and product lines such as the ONYX Collection, which has seen strong adoption across premium hospitality environments.

Matrix solutions can be found in leading luxury hotel properties across Asia, Europe, and North America. This growing presence reflects increasing demand from premium hospitality operators seeking high-performance wellness solutions that align with evolving guest expectations and today's hospitality standards.

Matrix's growing presence in luxury hospitality is reflected in recent industry developments, including its listing on Astria, the preferred vendor platform for Forbes Travel Guide, and its designation as an approved supplier by Hilton Supply Management. These developments expand Matrix's access to leading hospitality brands and reinforce its position within the global hotel sector.

"Luxury hospitality is placing greater emphasis on wellness as part of the overall guest experience," said Rachel Lenzner, Hospitality Business Development Manager, Americas. "Hotels are looking for partners who understand how fitness spaces contribute to the overall property experience. Partnerships with organizations like ILHA help us stay connected with hospitality leaders and continue developing solutions that support how hotels are evolving their wellness offerings."

Matrix continues expanding its connected fitness ecosystem, including solutions such as PACE (Personalized Adaptive Coaching Experience), which introduces AI-driven capabilities designed to support more personalized fitness experiences.

Matrix will actively share insights, participate in industry discussions and collaborate with leaders across the global luxury hospitality community through ILHA.

About Matrix Fitness

Matrix Fitness (matrixfitness.com) is the fastest-growing commercial fitness brand and is the premium brand of Johnson Health Tech. Its state-of-the-art cardiovascular, functional training and strength equipment combines performance, technology and refined design to complement health clubs, hotels and other fitness facilities.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association