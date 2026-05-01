Matrix Introduces New Food For Soft XXL Big 'N Soft Mousse to Deliver Volume with 12-Hour Teddy Bear Softness

The brand expands its beloved hydration franchise with a breakthrough volumizing mousse that's soft, touchable, and crunch-free

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, a leader in professional haircare, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation: Food For Soft XXL Big 'N Soft Mousse, an extra hydrating, volumizing mousse designed to deliver showstopping volume without compromising softness. The mousse expands the best-selling Food For Soft franchise, bringing a new dimension of airy fullness and plush hydration to all hair types.

Engineered for consumers who want both volume and moisture without the stiffness, this next-generation formula delivers 2X more volume while keeping hair teddy-bear soft for up to 12 hours. The result is full-bodied, bouncy hair that feels as good as it looks.

"Consumers have long had to choose between volume and softness – this innovation eliminates that trade-off," said Carrington Cole, US General Manager, Matrix. "With Food For Soft XXL Big 'N Soft Mousse, we're delivering high-impact volume with a touchable, hydrated finish that lasts."

Unlike traditional mousses that can leave hair crunchy or dry, Food For Soft XXL Big 'N Soft Mousse is formulated without drying alcohols or salts, ensuring a flexible, residue-free finish. The formula is powered by a nourishing blend of fat hyaluronic acid and avocado oil, which work together to help retain moisture, plump hair fibers, and support long-lasting volume without weighing hair down.

"Most volumizing mousses give you lift, but at the expense of softness or hydration," said Castillo Bataille, Matrix Brand Ambassador. "What makes this formula so exciting is how it delivers that full, amplified look while keeping the hair incredibly touchable. It's light, it's buildable, and it works across textures, which is a game changer behind the chair."

Key benefits include:

2X more showstopping volume

Instant hydration with no crunch

450°F heat protection

12-hour teddy-bear soft hair

No unwanted residue

Suitable for all hair types, textures, and color-treated hair

The mousse features a lightweight, airy foam texture with a warm, inviting fragrance of sweet vanilla and amber, elevating both performance and sensorial experience. To use, apply to damp hair in sections from root to ends. Then, blow-dry or diffuse for amplified volume, or air-dry to enhance natural texture and definition. For maximum lift, focus heat at the roots using a round brush or curlers.

Food For Soft XXL Big 'N Soft Mousse (7.1 oz / 210 ml; $29 MSRP) is available at Ulta Beauty, SalonCentric, Cosmoprof, Amazon, and JCPenney, as well as in professional salons nationwide.

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About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolios of products including: Food For Soft, A Curl Can Dream, and Mega Sleek. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

SOURCE Matrix