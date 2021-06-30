Matrix Medical Network Appoints Catherine J. Tabaka as Chief Operating Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) today announced the appointment of Catherine J. Tabaka as Chief Operating Officer. For more than 20 years, Matrix has met individuals where they live and work to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that empower them to better manage their own health. Early in 2021 Matrix announced the evolution of its business into four distinct lines of business: Matrix Clinical Care, Matrix Clinical Solutions, Matrix Clinical Trials, and Matrix Clinical Labs. Catherine will drive operational excellence across all four lines of business in close partnership with the executive leadership team.

Matrix has a heritage in clinical assessment and care management services and in the last year has added three new business lines focused on decentralized clinical trials, employee health and wellness, and integrated laboratory services. Catherine brings more than 25 years of experience to the organization, with a strong focus on commercial excellence, portfolio and operations rationalization, and change management.

Catherine joins Matrix from Sodexo Healthcare, where she served as the President and Chief Executive Officer for their largest business unit worldwide. Prior to joining Sodexo, Catherine held multiple leadership positions with Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. and at General Electric Corporation, where she spent two decades in roles of increasing responsibility and scope in both the financial services and healthcare divisions.

"Matrix was able to pivot quickly in the pandemic, identifying healthcare needs and deploying our approximately 5,000 expert clinicians and state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics to solve for healthcare needs," said Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Henthorne. "Catherine's expertise will help us to adapt our new business model as a healthcare company and care ecosystem, with a focus on identifying a clear path for sustainable profitable growth as we head into a new normal."

"This is such an exciting time to join Matrix and help progress the business to its next level of operational, commercial, and financial performance," said Matrix Chief Operating Officer, Catherine J. Tabaka. "I look forward to working with the talented Matrix teams that successfully pivoted the organization in the midst of a pandemic when many businesses struggled to adapt. Together we will identify how best to optimize, grow, and sustain a diversified portfolio of offerings, all while continuing to provide expert care to all of the individuals we serve."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix, in partnership with its expert clinical advisory panel, offers customizable solutions across four distinct lines of business via in-home visits, telehealth, on-site support at medical facilities and businesses, and Mobile Health Clinics:

For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.



