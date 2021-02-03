Matrix Medical Network Collaborates with AstraZeneca on Phase III Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Long-Acting Antibody Combination

Matrix is supporting the Phase III clinical trial called STORM CHASER, which will assess the safety and efficacy of AZD7442 for post-exposure prophylaxis in approximately 1,125 participants in the US and UK. Participants in this trial will include adults over 18 years of age following exposure to SARS-COV-2 and who are therefore at appreciable risk of developing COVID-19. The trial will include people living or working at long-term care facilities as well as industrial and military settings.

The Matrix and AstraZeneca teams are collaborating to rapidly develop, deploy and manage clinical research sites across the country. In a typical study, participants would need to travel to established sites often affiliated with academic medical centers in major cities which may hinder trial participation. By bringing the clinical trial to the patient via Mobile Health Clinics, Matrix is enabling further participation and creating a better experience for the patient. Matrix will lead onsite clinical trial activities including but not limited to screening, drug administration, and monitoring. Matrix will partner with more than 10 research institutions across Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

"We are excited to collaborate with Matrix to help secure a diverse participant population and meet STORM CHASER participants where they live and work," said Mark Esser, Vice President, Microbial Sciences BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca.

"Matrix has provided direct clinical trial operational support to several top vaccine candidates by deploying more than 20 Mobile Health Clinics and directly supporting more than 4,000 trial patient visits," said Matrix Chief Medical Officer Daniel Castillo, M.D. "We look forward to working with AstraZeneca to reach high-risk patients where they are, helping to remove barriers to quality healthcare and access to clinical trials."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in partnership with the Department of Defense; Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense; under Contract No. W911QY-21-9-0001.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network is a leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals across the country to assess and help them manage their health risks through a network of more than 3,000 clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The organization's unmatched network of health care professionals meets individuals where they work and live to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health. With its deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, Matrix was uniquely positioned to rapidly respond to the spread of COVID-19 with clinically based services to employers providing essential services to keep or return their workforces to their worksites. Today, Matrix offers customizable solutions including on-site clinics, viral testing, contact tracing, environmental assessments, clinical consultations, vaccine administration, clinical trial support, and access to an expert clinical advisory panel. Matrix services leading companies across a wide range of industries including food manufacturing, defense manufacturing, government, retail, higher education, distribution, entertainment, and others. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC. Community Care Health Network, LLC is an affiliate of Matrix Clinical Solutions, LLC.

