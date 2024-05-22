MATRIX PROVIDERS LAUNCHES MILITARY HEALTHCARE STAFFING EFFORTS FOR $43 BILLION GOVERNMENT CONTRACT

Pioneers of MSP Model for Military Healthcare Staffing Continue to Ensure Medically Ready Force

DENVER, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Providers, a prominent medical staffing provider for the United States government, is positioned to recruit thousands of healthcare workers for the Military Health System as part of its recent selection as one of 11 awardees for MQS2-NG, the largest government healthcare staffing contract to date. As part of the $43 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Matrix Providers will recruit professional and administrative healthcare workers for positions at 591 Defense Health Agency (DHA) hospitals and clinics nationwide over the next 15 years.

Earlier this month, the DHA selected 11 vendors in an unrestricted pool as part of the MQS2-NG medical staffing contract, marking a new effort by the U.S. government to consolidate regional contracts. This progressive and proactive strategy will help streamline the DHA and provide better access to healthcare services at its medical facilities, including physician, nursing, ancillary, dental and administrative services.

"The government has placed a great deal of trust in Matrix based on our proven track record of providing high quality healthcare professionals," said Dr. Bill Rivard, founder and CEO of Matrix Providers. "We take that responsibility seriously and are working diligently to support our nation's military, veterans, retirees and their families."

One of 36 small businesses to be selected for the predecessor MQS1 contract in 2017, Matrix Providers has since been awarded more in contract value than any other firm. Matrix Providers was the first to bring the Managed Service Provider (MSP) model to the government sector. The staffing industry practice empowers health systems to quickly meet labor demands and prepare for anticipated healthcare worker shortages.

According to a report by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the United States is expected to face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036. Additionally, multiple industry and academic forecasts place the growing shortage of nurses in the hundreds of thousands over the next five years.

"Helping to ensure a medically ready force has been our mission and we are proud to play a pivotal role in accelerating military healthcare staffing by bridging the divide between the government and civilian healthcare sectors," added Dr. Rivard.

Scaling efforts are underway at Matrix Providers to meet the challenge and ensure the company is positioned to not only place medical professionals faster and more efficiently, but to also provide reliable, stable employment for healthcare workers. A growing list of open healthcare positions to be filled by Matrix Providers can be found at https://matrixproviders.com/job-openings.

About Matrix Providers

Matrix Providers offers healthcare workers rewarding federal career opportunities and stability through low provider-to-patient ratios and fair, reliable schedules at government facilities. Headquartered in Denver, the company employs hundreds of medical professionals across the country to care for America's military, families and veterans. For more information or to see Matrix Providers' current list of positions, visit https://matrixproviders.com/.

