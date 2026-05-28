MATRIX RENEWABLES AND SOLV ENERGY BREAK GROUND ON 457MWDC TORMES SOLAR PROJECT IN NAVARRO COUNTY, TEXAS

BARRY, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable platform, and EPC contractor SOLV Energy announced construction started on the Tormes Solar Project, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony on May 19.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy, local officials, landowners, partners, and community stakeholders to mark the beginning of major construction activities.

When commissioned, Tormes Solar will be a 457MWdc photovoltaic solar facility located in Navarro County, approximately two miles southeast of Barry and west of Corsicana. The facility will represent over $750million in total investment in renewable energy infrastructure, systems, and the surrounding community.

During construction, Tormes Solar is expected to support approximately 450 jobs. Once operational, the project will provide clean, reliable power to the Texas grid while generating long-term tax revenue and landowner income.

Tormes Solar marks another significant step in Matrix' U.S. portfolio growth and underscores the company's proven ability to bring large-scale renewable energy projects into construction.

"We are proud to announce the construction of the Tormes Solar Project and to continue investing in Texas communities that are helping to power the state's and nation's energy future," said Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of U.S. for Matrix. "Texas continues to lead the nation in renewable energy, and projects like Tormes demonstrate how clean power can strengthen local economies, support landowners, and deliver reliable energy to meet growing demand."

The project further expands the collaboration between Matrix and SOLV Energy in Texas, with SOLV Energy serving as EPC contractor and bringing extensive experience in utility-scale solar construction and operations across the United States, following the successful commissioning of the Stillhouse Solar.

"Tormes marks the next step in a strong partnership between SOLV Energy and Matrix Renewables," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "Building on the success of Stillhouse Solar, this project reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality projects and making a positive impact in the communities where we work. We're proud to help bring reliable, clean energy to Texas."

In the U.S., Matrix owns over 8.7GW of projects in operation and under development across ERCOT, CAISO, MISO, WECC, and SPP, and continues to expand its pipeline and team to capitalize on growing demand for renewable energy. Globally, Matrix's portfolio already surpasses 15.5GW of solar power, battery storage, and green hydrogen projects.

SOURCE Matrix Renewables