MATRIX RENEWABLES PARTNERS WITH EDF TO OPTIMIZE FLAGSHIP 500MW BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IN SCOTLAND

500MW battery storage project in Scotland will strengthen the UK electricity system, providing flexibility to support grid operations

Large-scale storage will enable greater integration of renewable energy by storing excess power and releasing it during periods of high demand

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables, the leading renewable energy company backed by TPG's impact investing platform, has entered into a long-term Battery Optimisation Agreement with EDF for a 500MW/1000MWh battery energy storage system currently under construction at Eccles, Scotland.

Under the agreement, EDF will provide route-to-market services and optimize the battery once the asset becomes operational. Scheduled to begin commercial operations in summer 2027, it will be Matrix's first standalone UK battery project and one of the largest in the country.

Strategically located along key transmission corridors between Scotland and England, the project will strengthen the grid and enable the efficient flow of electricity across the network. By storing excess electricity generated and releasing it during periods of high demand, the project will support the integration of more renewable energy into the UK's electricity system.

The project is part of Matrix's broader strategy to expand its battery storage portfolio and support the UK's transition toward a cleaner, more flexible power system, contributing to the government's Clean Power 2035 and Net Zero 2050 targets.

Chris Matthews, Chief Commercial Officer at Matrix Renewables, said: "We are proud to be delivering one of the UK's largest battery storage projects and to partner with EDF for its commercial optimization. Battery storage will play a critical role in enabling the continued growth of renewable energy while strengthening the resilience and flexibility of the electricity system."

Stuart Fenner, Commercial Director of Business & Wholesale Services at EDF, said: "Delivering EDF's mission to build an Electric Britain depends on flexible assets that can respond instantly to the needs of the system. This project will provide exactly that capability. Using our Powershift platform, we will optimize the battery in real time to support grid stability, manage peak demand and help integrate more low-carbon generation."

All planning conditions have been discharged, and full consent has been secured, allowing construction to progress as planned.

Matrix continues to expand its UK battery storage pipeline and generation pipeline and aims to develop more than 3GW of battery storage capacity across the country in the coming years.

Media Contacts: Contacts: Garcia Pos, Ana (MAD-WSW) [email protected], Herves, Carolina (MAD-WSW) [email protected], Kirsty Whatmough: [email protected] , +34917458657

SOURCE Matrix Renewables